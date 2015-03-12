Andrew Gonsalves joined the group Astoria 3 days, 8 hours ago December 21, 2016 / 4:41 PM
mary margaret joined the group Glendale 2 weeks ago December 10, 2016 / 9:33 PM
mary margaret joined the group Middle Village 2 weeks ago December 10, 2016 / 9:25 PM
Shani Faure joined the group Jackson Heights 3 weeks, 5 days ago November 28, 2016 / 4:42 PM
Shani Faure joined the group Jamaica 3 weeks, 5 days ago November 28, 2016 / 4:40 PM
The message will also contain a custom footer containing links to accept
the invitation or opt out of further email invitations from this site.
Check one or more areas of interest: