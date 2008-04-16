When someone with Alzheimer’s refuses to eat

Q: I am the primary caregiver for my dad who has middle stage Alzheimer’s. He is refusing to eat. What should I do?

A: Many individuals with Alzheimer’s have problems with eating and nutrition. Your dad might forget he has eaten or may not be able to sit down at the table for a long enough periods. It is extremely important that you and your dad eat a balanced diet.

If he is not eating enough food, try the following:

Prepare his favorite foods to tempt him.

Serve a glass of juice before the meal to stimulate his appetite.

Increase his physical activity, through walking or other exercise.

Plan for small meals throughout the day or offer nutritious snacks between meals and before bedtime.

Ask your physician about adding vitamin supplements. Liquid vitamins may be easier for him to take.

Give him plenty to drink.

Make positive use of distractions. Take breaks or do another activity and return to eating later.

Do not rush him. People with dementia often eat slowly.

Consider using food supplements such as instant breakfast, eggnog mixes, yogurt and milk shakes.

Consult your physician about high calorie liquid diet supplements like Ensure or Sustacal.

Sometimes the environment causes poor eating. Try to:

Minimize distractions, loud noises and abrupt movements. Turn off the television. Consider playing soothing music.

Make sure the dining area is well lit so he can easily see his food.

Avoid patterned plates, tablecloths and placemats that might confuse and distract him. Use plain white plates and a placemat of a contrasting color.

Keep the table setting simple. Avoid objects on the table that might distract or confuse him, like salt, pepper and ketchup.

Provide finger foods, to make eating easier.

Toward the end of the disease, he may have trouble remembering how to eat. If the problem persists, speak with your doctor for further advice.

For help with this or any other dementia situation call our 24-hour helpline 1-800 272-3900.

