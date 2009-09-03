Pouran’s Salon and Spa Innovations

I often tell friends and family ‘if you want a getaway escape to restore yourself all you need to do is spend the day or half day at Pouran’s Salon and Spa.’

On a recent visit with my two daughters, we treated ourselves and had the ‘Pouran Experience.’

Having added to the talented facialist Ann Marie, a new esthetician Margarita gave me a Hydrolifitng Facial. Pouran has added to her spa the new products of the award-winning renowned company GM Collin line of beauty treatments.

The world wide company offers high-tech skin care solutions using natural plant and marine extracts. Pouran now offers 10 different skin treatments. The one I chose was a four-action treatment formulated to exfoliate, deeply rehydrate, restore, lift and firm my skin. When the hour treatment was over I felt my skin was radiant and felt as soft as my baby granddaughter’s!

Next time I’m going to have the anti-aging treatment that rejuvenates, tightens and reconfigures the skin’s surface. It actually reduces the visible wrinkles without surgery! The new services even include a body seaweed wrap. The wrap moisturizes, detoxes and revitalizes and tones the skin.

Following our rejuvenating facials, the three of us were treated to a light Pouran lunch and refreshing tea. We were ready for our massages. What a treat! Each of us was relaxed and impressed by the magical hands of the master masseuses.

Then we were ushered to the salon for our spa pedicures and manicures and hair treatments.

Pouran, always an innovator, has added a new line of organic hair color products. You can now have coloring done without ammonia. It’s called the Healthy Color, getting shine and volume with vegetable ingredients. It covers grey hair without damaging the hair; and is perfect for people with sensitive skin or allergic tendencies.

We had a great escape at Pouran Salon and Spa, feeling refreshed and glamorous after a day of pampering. I felt like I could take on the world! Try it, you’ll love it