Town of Hempstead Supervisor Kate Murray and the Long Island Housing Partnership invite seniors to a special open house at Foster Meadow Golden Age Residence, Thursday through Sunday, January 14, 15, 16 and 17, from noon until 4 p.m. The Golden Age Residence is located at 1888 Foster Meadow Drive in Elmont (just south of Hempstead Turnpike off Elmont Road).

Seniors interested in purchasing one of the remaining $175,000 two-bedroom units are encouraged to visit the Foster Meadow Golden Age Residence open house and learn more about the residence and, if interested, submit an application to purchase a unit.

The Long Island Housing Partnership has committed to provide $25,000 to each buyer to reduce the total price of a unit to $150,000. In addition, the Bedford Construction Group is offering a special incentive to potential buyers who attend the open house and go to contract by February 1.

Senior citizens who meet the income and other criteria can make application and their names will be placed on the priority list. Applicants must be 62 years of age or older. Senior couples can have a combined family income of $65,150 or less. After a $4,500 down payment, monthly costs include taxes and common charge.

“Foster Meadow is an attractive 30-unit senior living complex located in the heart of Elmont. This Town of Hempstead private sector partnership project offers affordable living opportunities for our growing senior population. The open house will include tours of the sample units and common areas,” said Supervisor Murray.

“The Long Island Housing Partnership is committed to providing affordable housing to seniors in communities across Long Island where there is a need. We are encouraged that this facility gives seniors the opportunity to remain in their community,” said Peter Elkowitz, president of the Long Island Housing Partnership.

The construction of the 30-unit senior living residence was recently completed by the Bedford Construction Group and meets all the latest energy and building standards. The two-bedroom, one and one-half-bath units are approximately 1,000 square feet and are amenity-rich.

Features include oak kitchen cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel Energy Star appliances.

Ceramic tiled kitchen and bathroom floors complement hardwood floors in the living area.

Laundry closets, energy-saver washers and dryers, as well as outdoor decks give these units an ambiance and level of comfort normally reserved to luxury homes.

Seniors who need information or who have questions should call Long Island Housing Partnership at 631-435-4710.