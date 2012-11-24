Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Hemorrhoid Treatment Center: Relief with fast recovery

Dr. Sang I. Pak of the Hemorrhoid Treatment Center is a fellowship-trained minimally invasive abdominal surgeon with over a decade of experience as a board certified general surgeon.

As an expert in laparoscopy, the field of surgical operations performed on the abdomen and pelvis, Dr. Pak treats a variety of surgical problems involving the gallbladder, stomach, hernias and intestines. This method of surgery, now the standard-of-care for most of these operations, provides optimal results for the patient with faster recovery time.

Quick recoveries also result from Dr. Pak’s treatment of hemorrhoids, which he carries out with innovative in-office procedures, saving the patient the hassle, expense and longer recovery time often experienced at hospitals. He also performs soft tissue surgery for removing lumps, right in his offices.

With two locations — at 163-32 Northern Boulevard, Suite 2F in Flushing and 108-10 72nd Avenue in Forest Hills — patients from Queens and the surrounding area can conveniently see Dr. Pak with same-day and Saturday appointments available. The offices have Spanish and Korean speaking staff under the management of a certified operating room registered nurse. The practice accepts most insurance plans. To schedule an appointment, call 718-762-5520 for his Flushing office and 718-986-3133 for Forest Hills. In addition to Dr. Pak’s private practice, he also admits patients and does outpatient surgery at New York Hospital Queens in Flushing.

