Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone

After fatal accident, community calls for safety

THE COURIER/ Photo by Angy Altamirano
THE COURIER/ Photo by Angy Altamirano
Friends of 16-year-old Tenzin Drudak and students from International High School gathered at Drudak’s memorial at the intersection of Thomson Avenue and 30th Street.

It didn’t have to end in tragedy.

Following the death of 16-year-old Tenzin Drudak, mowed down by a minivan outside LaGuardia Community College, students and residents asked the Department of Transportation (DOT) for what they say are much-needed street safety enhancements.

Drudak, a student at Applied Communications High School inside LaGuardia Community College’s building, died after being struck by a minivan that lost control and mounted the sidewalk at the intersection of Thomson Avenue and 30th Street in Long island City. Four of the other five pedestrians hit were students from LaGuardia.
Public officials, students, school administrators, staff members and concerned residents gathered Thursday morning, March 14 in front of Drudak’s memorial at the intersection to voice their concerns and ask the DOT to take another look at the busy street and its safety conditions.

“No one should have to fear getting hit by a car on their way to school or work,” said Councilmember Jimmy Van Bramer. “We need answers and we need solutions to make this place safer.”

Students at LaGuardia Community College started the “Petition to act on a safety concern with traffic issues” last July and sent it to the DOT with close to 500 signatures. According to Shah Amanat, president of the LaGuardia Community College Student Government, the DOT replied in November saying all signals were operating as designed and no changes were needed at the time.

“Please do something. We need safety. We need safety for the students, we need safety for the community, we need safety for staff and faculty members,” said Amanat.

Those in attendance asked the DOT to conduct a comprehensive safety and traffic study of Thomson Avenue and all side streets, put up additional barricades/barriers on the sidewalks and the adjustment of the timing of the street and crossing lights.

“We need them to come back and not say ‘everything is fine here,’” said Van Bramer. “We need the DOT to do this and do it now.”

Friends of Drudak also gathered to show their support for the street safety improvements and to remember their lost friend.

“I couldn’t believe it at first,” said Tenzin Samphel, 16, a student from International High School who best remembers his times beatboxing while Drudak rapped.

According to a DOT spokesperson, the fatal crash was the first at the location in at least six years and the safety enhancements that are under consideration include sidewalk extensions at the intersection and other “significant improvements.”

“Safety is always DOT’s first priority and the agency was already working with LaGuardia Community College to improve pedestrian safety and access at this location as part of the college’s planned expansion,” said the DOT spokesperson.

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

 

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



De Blasio speaks to LIC residents and announces street improvements, May 1 ferry launch and more April 28, 2017 / 08:26PM
[…] argued that the area around the college was unsafe for students and employees. She brought up 16-year-old Tenzin Drudak, who was fatally hit by an out-of-control minivan in […]
Reply
Tenzin Car Accident | Great Info Car Accident Laws March 09, 2016 / 03:58PM
[…] After fatal accident, community calls for safety – “No one should have to fear getting hit by a car on … said Tenzin Samphel, 16, a student from International High School who best remembers his times beatboxing while Drudak rapped. According to a DOT spokesperson, the fatal crash was the first at … […]
Reply
Related Stories
BQE lane closures expected during cleaning, repainting of Woodside bridges
BQE lane closures expected during cleaning, repainting of Woodside bridges
Man arrested for kidnapping ex-girlfriend in East Elmhurst
Man arrested for kidnapping ex-girlfriend in East Elmhurst
Popular Stories
Photo via Google Maps
UPDATE: Police arrest gunman who robbed a Bayside bar in the early morning
Photo via Shutterstock, inset courtesy of the Acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez's office
UPDATE: Jamaica gang member sentenced for shooting two security guards in Brooklyn
Photo via Twitter/@FDNY
VIDEO: Memorial Mass for Glendale-based firefighter killed in the line of duty


Skip to toolbar