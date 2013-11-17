Jamaica man charged with attempted murder in alleged beating of off-duty police officer

Updated Monday, November 18, 1:24 p.m.

LIAM LA GUERRE AND CRISTABELLE TUMOLA

A Jamaica man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a fight in South Richmond Hill that left an off-duty NYPD sergeant brutally wounded early Sunday morning.

Hayden Holder, 29, and Sergeant Mohamed Deen, allegedly got into a verbal argument near St. John’s Express Bar & Restaurant at 118-14 Liberty Avenue just before 5 a.m., according to District Attorney Richard Brown. Holder is accused of punching Deen in the head, causing him to fall to the ground. He then repeatedly punched, kicked and slammed Deen’s head onto the sidewalk, said Brown.

The incident was allegedly captured on video and uploaded to Facebook (WARNING: Video is extremely graphic).

Deen was taken to a local hospital with numerous facial fractures and hemorrhaging on his brain, according to the district attorney, and is presently in a medically-induced coma.

Holder was arraigned Monday morning and charged with second-degree attempted murder and first- and second-degree assault. He faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

RECOMMENDED STORIES