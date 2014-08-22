Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone

Demolition begins at 5Pointz

THE COURIER/Photo by Liam La Guerre
THE COURIER/Photo by Liam La Guerre
The demolition process at 5Pointz started Friday, Aug. 22.

The walls have started to come down at the Long Island City site which was once home to the graffiti mecca known as 5Pointz.

Demolition began Friday at the property on Jackson Avenue and Davis Street as crews teared down the back wall with bulldozers.

Last month, Jerry Wolkoff, owner of the property, said he hoped to begin demolishing the buidlings in August after initially looking to tear down the site months ago. The demolition is expected to take up to three months to finish.

Wolkoff and his company, G&M Realty, plan to build two apartment towers—one 47 stories and the other 41 stories tall – with close to 1,000 rental apartments, 32,000 square feet of outdoor public space and 50,000 square feet of retail space between them.

Jackson Ave 5

In October, the City Council approved the developer’s proposal to build apartment towers to larger dimensions than allowed by current zoning rules.

Wolkoff ordered to have the building and all the aerosol work that covered it painted white overnight last November, only a few days after artists and supporters held rallies looking to save the graffiti mecca and requested the site be landmarked.

Then earlier this month, Wolkoff released a rendering of a reserved space for graffiti which will be on the new building’s exterior near a rear courtyard, and will be open to the public. However, some artists and 5Pointz supporters are skeptical of the reserved space.

“Who knows what kind of artists it’s going to attract, what’s it’s going to be like and how are they going to manage that,” said Carolina Penafiel of Local Project, a non-profit arts organization which used to be housed in 5Pointz.

Jackson Ave 8

Penafiel stopped by the former graffiti mecca to watch the early demolition and reflect on it.

“It’s sad to see that nobody was able to do anything,” she said. “It wasn’t just a building. It was 5Pointz, you know? I don’t think you could build something like this again.”

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES 

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



This is what the new 5 Pointz building in Long Island City will look like May 31, 2017 / 04:42AM
[…] For years, artists had been using an abandoned building at 45-46 Davis St. in Long Island City as a canvas. But owners GM Realty decided to tear the structure down to build two apartment towers. In 2013, the building was whitewashed overnight and in 2014 it was torn down. […]
Reply
Related Stories
71-unit mixed-use building to be constructed in LIC across from a popular museum
71-unit mixed-use building to be constructed in LIC across from a popular museum
City has its sights set on developing a 58,000-square-foot section of an LIC rail yard
City has its sights set on developing a 58,000-square-foot section of an LIC rail yard
Popular Stories
Photo via Google Maps/Inset courtesy of NYPD
UPDATE: More footage released of armed duo who robbed a Fresh Meadows cellphone store
Photo courtesy of Renee Di Re
Mom & Queens school PTA president says her son's been bullied all year — and school hasn't helped
Photos by Anthony Giudice/QNS
Glendale and Middle Village residents reunited with EMS workers who saved their lives


Skip to toolbar