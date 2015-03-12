70-story skyscraper planned for Long Island City, set to be tallest in Queens

Construction plans for a Long Island City tower that would become Queens’ tallest building were filed with the Department of Buildings on Wednesday.

The skyline-changing structure at 29-37 41st Ave. will have 70 floors in 772 feet, according to the filings, and will be located near the Queensboro Plaza subway station.

Real estate firm Property Markets Group is constructing the tower and bought the vacant land last year for about $46.3 million. The firm also bought the Long Island City clock tower building adjoining the site for $30 million.

There will be 830,000 square feet of space in the building, which will contain 930 apartments. The skyscraper will be a mixed-use structure and have nearly 15,000 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor.

Amenities, including a pool and a health club, will be part of the building, according to the The Real Deal.

SLCE Architects, which is designing a 54-story skyscraper for Rockrose at 43-22 Queens St., is the architect on this project as well.

