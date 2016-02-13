Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone

Triple homicide suspect apprehended in Woodside: NYPD

Photo courtesy of NYPD
Photo courtesy of NYPD
Michael Sykes, the suspect in a triple homicide on Staten Island last week, was apprehended in Woodside Saturday.

The man wanted for a brutal triple murder on Staten Island was apprehended in Woodside on Saturday afternoon, police announced.

Published reports say that Michael Sykes, who is accused of fatally stabbing the mother of his child and her three daughters in a Staten Island hotel on Wednesday, Feb. 10, was collared by officers near 31st Street in Woodside.

Police said Sykes was taken into custody at 3:30 p.m.

Officers of the 121st Precinct and member of the Regional Fugitive Task Force apprehended Sykes, law enforcement agents said. He is accused of killing Brooklyn’s Rebecca Cutler, 26, and two of her children, Maiyah Sikes, 4 months old, and Ziana Cutler, 1 year old. The victim’s 2-year-old daughter survived the attack.

Cutler and her children were homeless and temporarily residing at the Staten Island hotel.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Profile picture
JZ January 06, 2017 / 05:53PM
yet people wonder why residents don't want hotels turned homeless shelters in their neighborhoods. or say people who oppose them lack sympathy
Reply
Popular Stories
Photo via Shutterstock/Inset courtesy of NYPD
UPDATE: Cops still searching for burglars who hit the same Bayside home twice in less than a week
Photo via Google Maps
Douglaston Macy's and movie theater to move out, Lowe's Home Improvement looking to move in
Photo via Shutterstock
Believe it or not, the 7 train is rated among the city's best subway lines; A train is worst


Skip to toolbar