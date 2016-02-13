Triple homicide suspect apprehended in Woodside: NYPD

The man wanted for a brutal triple murder on Staten Island was apprehended in Woodside on Saturday afternoon, police announced.

Published reports say that Michael Sykes, who is accused of fatally stabbing the mother of his child and her three daughters in a Staten Island hotel on Wednesday, Feb. 10, was collared by officers near 31st Street in Woodside.

Police said Sykes was taken into custody at 3:30 p.m.

Officers of the 121st Precinct and member of the Regional Fugitive Task Force apprehended Sykes, law enforcement agents said. He is accused of killing Brooklyn’s Rebecca Cutler, 26, and two of her children, Maiyah Sikes, 4 months old, and Ziana Cutler, 1 year old. The victim’s 2-year-old daughter survived the attack.

Cutler and her children were homeless and temporarily residing at the Staten Island hotel.