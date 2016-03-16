Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone

Residents of Flushing affordable housing say they’re plagued by rats from nearby luxury condo construction

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

Updated March 16, 2:50 p.m.

Oh rats!

Residents of the James A. Bland Houses, a New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) building complex, claim they’re suffering from a rat infestation caused by construction of the luxury condo complex SkyView Parc directly across from them on College Point Boulevard in Flushing, Queens.

Rats, rumored to be in the thousands, created burrows under Bland Houses after the construction on the SkyView Parc began. Entrances to these burrows are easily seen and populate the main entrance next to the sidewalk.

Jennifer Johnson, vice president of the Bland Houses Residents Association, said SkyView decreased the quality of life in Flushing.

“The state of health in Flushing declined when SkyView Mall was constructed because rats were released into the neighborhood,” Johnson said. “And SkyView didn’t want to take responsibility in putting out rat poison.”

20160314_113215

Photo courtesy of Jennifer Johnson

 

But residents did. A woman decided to lay rat poison down, but that became a problem because of pets, Johnson said. She also said that she reached out to the Queens Borough President’s office for help last summer, but didn’t have any calls or emails returned.

“We have no record of complaints from Ms. Johnson,” a spokesperson for Queens Borough President Melinda Katz told QNS on Wednesday afternoon.

Bland Houses also suffers from an illegal dumping issue, which worsens the rat infestation. Johnson said videos and pictures of illegal dumping at Bland have been recorded. Among the items dumped are industrial printers and large quantities of papers and magazines.

“When you look at the garbage you can tell it’s not from someone’s home. We have video pictures of people coming out and dumping garbage by us. We don’t get garbage picked up every week. We’re lucky if someone cleans up,” Johnson said.

NYCHA is aware of the rat infestation and illegal dumping, according to representative Aja Worthy-Davis.

“NYCHA previously removed bulk containers as raw garbage that had been accumulating. This undertaking assisted in our efforts in reducing the rodent population,” Worthy-Davis said in an email. “We are continuing the strategic placement of bait stations, treatment of rodents burrows and resident education.”

QNS reached out to Blackstone Group, which owns SkyView Parc, and is awaiting a response.

Photo courtesy of Jennifer Johnson

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Profile picture
Qns Resident April 13, 2017 / 03:55PM
The recent construction behind SkyView Parc that is almost complete has also caused an increase to the rats running around flushing. The rats have also infested the nearby park on Prince Street. The rat population will continue to increase if something isn't done soon and it affects more than the Bland residents; There are restaurants on Roosevelt Ave across from the Bland and a walking path through the Bland that non-residents take to go from College Point Blvd to Prince Street. You can already see them running around during the day. Its that bad! Developers in Flushing need to take the rat problem into consideration in the future...There is nearby water source on beneath the Roosevelt Ave. Bridge and there is a train station beneath Flushing. Its obvious that any construction near these sits would lead to rats moving into unwanted areas.
Reply
Related Stories
Huge sidewalk repair project completed at this public housing complex in south Queens
Huge sidewalk repair project completed at this public housing complex in south Queens
Queensbridge Houses rooftops repaired and modernized as $87M project is completed
Queensbridge Houses rooftops repaired and modernized as $87M project is completed
Popular Stories
Photo via Google Maps/Insets courtesy of NYPD
UPDATE: Sketch released of suspect who attacked & robbed woman on a Little Neck street
Photo: Shutterstock
Still time to nominate your favorites in the Star Network Real Estate Awards competition
Photo: Pinterest
Law & Order: SVU to film large hostage scene in Ridgewood tomorrow


Skip to toolbar
Web Analytics