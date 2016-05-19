Undercover cops catch Queens’ latest subway creep harassing females on the 7 train

Two vigilant cops on board a 7 train on Wednesday arrested a man who forcibly pressed himself against two women repeatedly.

At about 4:20 p.m. on May 18, police said, plain clothes Officers Gregory Perpall and Jaipaul Ramdat, assigned to NYPD Transit District 20, were patrolling a Flushing-bound 7 train when they witnessed an adult male physically harassing a 36-year old female.

When the train entered the 52nd Street station in Woodside, the suspect turned away from her and pressed up against a 15-year-old female victim, police said. The suspect, identified as 64-year-old Mohamed H. Mohamed of East Elmhurst repeatedly pressed his body against the victim’s backside until she moved away.

Mohamed then turned toward the 36-year-old victim and began to press his body up against her. When she moved, he moved back toward the teenager. When the train entered the 74th Street Station in Jackson Heights, officer Perpall identified himself as a police officer and removed Mohamed off the train.

Mohamed was arrested and charged with two counts of forcible touching, sex abuse, harrasment and one count of reckless endangerment of a child.