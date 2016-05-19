Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone

Undercover cops catch Queens’ latest subway creep harassing females on the 7 train

Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons/Error46146
Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons/Error46146
A man was arrested for forcibly touching two women on a 7 train.

Two vigilant cops on board a 7 train on Wednesday arrested a man who forcibly pressed himself against two women repeatedly.

At about 4:20 p.m. on May 18, police said, plain clothes Officers Gregory Perpall and Jaipaul Ramdat, assigned to NYPD Transit District 20, were patrolling a Flushing-bound 7 train when they witnessed an adult male physically harassing a 36-year old female.

When the train entered the 52nd Street station in Woodside, the suspect turned away from her and pressed up against a 15-year-old female victim, police said. The suspect, identified as 64-year-old Mohamed H. Mohamed of East Elmhurst repeatedly pressed his body against the victim’s backside until she moved away.

Mohamed then turned toward the 36-year-old victim and began to press his body up against her. When she moved, he moved back toward the teenager. When the train entered the 74th Street Station in Jackson Heights, officer Perpall identified himself as a police officer and removed Mohamed off the train.

Mohamed was arrested and charged with two counts of forcible touching, sex abuse, harrasment and one count of reckless endangerment of a child.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Profile picture
JZ January 10, 2017 / 01:08PM
the pervert so nice they named him twice
Reply
Related Stories
Believe it or not, the 7 train is rated among the city’s best subway lines; A train is worst
Believe it or not, the 7 train is rated among the city’s best subway lines; A train is worst
Man punches a bystander who he believed filmed a fight on board a train in Sunnyside
Man punches a bystander who he believed filmed a fight on board a train in Sunnyside
Popular Stories
Photo via Shutterstock/Inset courtesy of NYPD
UPDATE: Cops still searching for burglars who hit the same Bayside home twice in less than a week
Screenshot taken via VICELAND/Season 2 clip
Rapper Action Bronson features Whitestone deli on his television series "F***, That's Delicious"
Photo via Councilman Daniel Dromm
PBS will screen 'In Jackson Heights,' documentary about the neighborhood, on Friday


Skip to toolbar