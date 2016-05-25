Massage parlor worker offers a ‘hand job’ to an undercover cop and three other arrests in Forest Hills, Maspeth and Rego Park

The NYPD is continuing to keep a tight grip on illegal activities at massage parlors in Queens.

Four workers at three locations in Forest Hills, Maspeth and Rego Park were arrested on May 19 in the Queens North Vice Enforcement Unit’s latest undercover sting operation, police reported on Wednesday.

Shu Feng Lin, 44, was arrested at her business at 75-58 113th St. in Forest Hills after allegedly offering an undercover detective a “hand job” in exchange for $50 in cash. Lin was additionally charged for practicing massage therapy without a license.

Police arrested three other massage workers in the May 19 operation for unlicensed practice: Flushing resident Yu Ye Bao, 53, was arrested at a parlor located at 57-03 71st St. in Maspeth, while Manhattan’s Xiaoling Li, 57, and Judy Li, 43, were picked up at a parlor located at 89-08 Eliot Ave. in Rego Park.

Captain Mark Wachter, commander of the 104th Precinct, had previously announced the arrests in a post on the 104th Precinct’s Facebook page. The operation took place within the confines of both the 104th Precinct and the 112th Precinct, which covers Forest Hills and Rego Park.

“We will continue to actively address these locations based on community complaints,” he wrote.

The Vice Enforcement team has been busy busting illegal activity at massage parlors this spring. They arrested four workers at a bust in Ridgewood and Glendale in March, then eight more at parlors in Ridgewood, Maspeth and Rego Park in April.