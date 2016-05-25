Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Massage parlor worker offers a ‘hand job’ to an undercover cop and three other arrests in Forest Hills, Maspeth and Rego Park

A Forest Hills woman was arrested on prostitution charges at this residence on May 19.

The NYPD is continuing to keep a tight grip on illegal activities at massage parlors in Queens.

Four workers at three locations in Forest Hills, Maspeth and Rego Park were arrested on May 19 in the Queens North Vice Enforcement Unit’s latest undercover sting operation, police reported on Wednesday.

Shu Feng Lin, 44, was arrested at her business at 75-58 113th St. in Forest Hills after allegedly offering an undercover detective a “hand job” in exchange for $50 in cash. Lin was additionally charged for practicing massage therapy without a license.

Police arrested three other massage workers in the May 19 operation for unlicensed practice: Flushing resident Yu Ye Bao, 53, was arrested at a parlor located at 57-03 71st St. in Maspeth, while Manhattan’s Xiaoling Li, 57, and Judy Li, 43, were picked up at a parlor located at 89-08 Eliot Ave. in Rego Park.

Captain Mark Wachter, commander of the 104th Precinct, had previously announced the arrests in a post on the 104th Precinct’s Facebook page. The operation took place within the confines of both the 104th Precinct and the 112th Precinct, which covers Forest Hills and Rego Park.

“We will continue to actively address these locations based on community complaints,” he wrote.

The Vice Enforcement team has been busy busting illegal activity at massage parlors this spring. They arrested four workers at a bust in Ridgewood and Glendale in March, then eight more at parlors in Ridgewood, Maspeth and Rego Park in April.

Daniel Stutts May 27, 2016 / 07:40AM
When Are They going to Crack Down on Roosevelt Ave in JACKSON HTS??? Been Going on For YEARS!!
Roche December 13, 2016 / 00:38AM
I'm sick of these places. Most of these locations are covers for prostitution brought in from china, Korea, Cambodia, Etc. When are they going to shut down the ones in the Queens Village area? Hillside Ave, Jamaica Ave., Hempstead Ave. these are nothing but brothels. Please shut them down! We are a community of hard working people and we can do without
Michael Scott May 27, 2016 / 10:37AM
What exactly did they crack down on? One happy ending and three women giving massages with no license. Anyone have any idea what it takes to get a massage license? It puts the cost massages out of reach for 99% of the people. This is a crime similar to jay walking. And yet we get this sensational headline. What a waste of taxpayer dollars. A more useful allocation of resources would be to stop all that speeding down private streets where our kids walk home from school.
