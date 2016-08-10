Under new ownership, Middle Village’s Silver Barn Farms will update its interior and offer more organic foods

A neighborhood staple in Middle Village is undergoing some big changes.

Silver Barn Farms, located at 80-05 Caldwell Ave., has a new owner who wants to bring a new look, new products and fresh produce to shoppers.

Bill Fani, who also owns a Met Food supermarket nearby on Eliot Avenue, purchased the 47-year-old Silver Barn on Aug. 1 and plans on bringing in a new look to the supermarket so the farm-fresh façade on the outside is what customers will be getting on the inside.

“Renovations will be coming. Silver Barn will get a new look on the inside,” Fani told QNS in a phone interview on Wednesday. “We are going to change the inside to match what the outside is supposed to be saying. We are bringing in a bakery, prepared foods, organic lines, healthy foods and a safe environment.”

Fani said that many of these renovations are currently taking place at the store and customers will notice lower prices, more variety of products, fresh produce and courteous service.

All employees and personnel have maintained their positions under the new ownership, Fani confirmed.

Silver Barn Farms is a full-service supermarket offering the convenience of a large variety of products at discounted prices since 1969. The supermarket offers customers weekly specials and is a vital part of the neighborhood, employing many of people of all ages from across the community.

Silver Barn is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.