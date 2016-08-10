Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Under new ownership, Middle Village’s Silver Barn Farms will update its interior and offer more organic foods

Photo via Silver Barn Farms/Facebook
Photo via Silver Barn Farms/Facebook
Silver Barn Farms in Middle Village is under new ownership.

A neighborhood staple in Middle Village is undergoing some big changes.

Silver Barn Farms, located at 80-05 Caldwell Ave., has a new owner who wants to bring a new look, new products and fresh produce to shoppers.

Bill Fani, who also owns a Met Food supermarket nearby on Eliot Avenue, purchased the 47-year-old Silver Barn on Aug. 1 and plans on bringing in a new look to the supermarket so the farm-fresh façade on the outside is what customers will be getting on the inside.

“Renovations will be coming. Silver Barn will get a new look on the inside,” Fani told QNS in a phone interview on Wednesday. “We are going to change the inside to match what the outside is supposed to be saying. We are bringing in a bakery, prepared foods, organic lines, healthy foods and a safe environment.”

Fani said that many of these renovations are currently taking place at the store and customers will notice lower prices, more variety of products, fresh produce and courteous service.

All employees and personnel have maintained their positions under the new ownership, Fani confirmed.

Silver Barn Farms is a full-service supermarket offering the convenience of a large variety of products at discounted prices since 1969. The supermarket offers customers weekly specials and is a vital part of the neighborhood, employing many of people of all ages from across the community.

Silver Barn is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Mick April 27, 2017 / 10:51PM
I stopped shopping at Met Food in 2010 after an incident with a cashier, manager, and customer service. Nutshell: I was 30 minutes past the Saturday evening deadline evening for returning empty bottles for my 30 cents refund. I asked the cashier whether she couldn't "pleez" cut me some slack, I didn't want to carry 6 empty bottles back home. She replied: "I don't need your attitude...". Realizing her error (must have been the shocked look on my face), she immediately commanded "just give me the bottles". I declined and complained to the manager who told me (paraphrasing) "she's just having a bad day". I wrote an email to customer service the next day. When I ran into the store manager that week he asked me why I had written that email and whether I didn't consider I could get him in trouble (sic). Attitude from a cashier, grumbling from a store manager, no apology, to this day from the higher-up(s). I live two blocks away from Met and, since that incident, have gone to StopNShop, Trader Joe's, anywhere else but Met. Can't imagine the customer service will be any different at the re-invented SB considering the ownership and, thus, the mentality will be the same.
Reply
Profile picture
Matthew August 17, 2016 / 11:59AM
Everyone, they just changed hands. Give it time and allow the current owner to get everything up and running first. You can't fault the current owner since the past owner sold the property. The only person to blame here is the past owner for selling. Secondly, business wise he made a smart choice by buying the property. It will be nice to have more food options, organic is not a bad word people and yes better food costs more money. Where your food comes from does matter. Anyway, back to the conversation it will be nice to have better and more food options in the neighborhood, and if it's too much money then it's not like we don't have other stores in the area. In conclusion, if he sees businesses dipping then he will cut prices but like any owner you're going to test the water first and hey why not. Change is good.
Reply
Craig Efferen August 15, 2016 / 09:58PM
What a disappointment this take over is. I recently went into Silver Barn on my weekly visit for my deli items and produce. While in the produce section I was shocked to overhear how one of the new owners was speaking to a long time employee. If that is how they speak to their employees I'll be shopping elsewhere. Also, there were no lower prices in sight only higher prices, no online coupons, no store card benefits. Highly disappointed with this new business!
Reply
Maria Bonasia-Cascione August 11, 2016 / 08:24AM
I'm looking forward to having a store with more organic produce & food. I wish we had a Whole Foods or Fair Way close to us because Trader Joe's really isnt the best. Maybe this will be our answer. Also. The produce at Met Foods has been lacking for quite some time now too. Im looking forward to it
Reply
Profile picture
Vic August 11, 2016 / 16:27PM
Organic will mean higher prices. Many of us are skeptical that the new Village Barn, as we hear it'll be called, will actually deliver. I don't know if Silver Barn was making money. But many of us went there for 2 reasons: 1. lower prices vs Met Food and 2. better quality produce. Isn't it suspicious that the owner of Met Food bought his competitor? If the Village Barn fails ... he can sell the property and achieve the benefit of killing a competitor.
Kirby Pickel August 11, 2016 / 12:10AM
oh boy, are you kidding? Silver Barn was a hit, the deli line was always there. Why tamper with success? Doesn't make sense.
Reply
Profile picture
Vic August 11, 2016 / 16:26PM
A competitor bought a market that many people preferred over Met Food and we already see the physical changes. Hmmm, wonder what's going on here. Because yes, so many of us happy Silver Barn customers who were spending less money vs Met Food were asking "if only we had higher priced organic goods here". If Bill Fani is serious about making Silver Barn successful ... we'll see.
Profile picture
Fred S August 10, 2016 / 09:19PM
Just horrible. A neighborhood staple like The Silver Barn falling for the big organic food scam. Lower prices my eye. What a shame. Now I have to find a new place to shop.
Reply
Marie Miller August 12, 2016 / 09:36AM
I miss Silver Barn since moving. Hopefully they won't go all organic so that their regular shoppers who don't want to or can't spend a fortune don't have to. That's what was so great about Silver Barn, good quality with great prices and a great staff!
Profile picture
Vic August 11, 2016 / 16:30PM
So true Fred.
