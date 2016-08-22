Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
MTA is ‘punishing’ Woodhaven for its opposition to Select Bus plan, says one local lawmaker

Photo: Domenick Rafter/QNS
Photo: Domenick Rafter/QNS
Assemblyman Mike Miller (left) says the MTA is punishing Woodhaven residents for their opposition to the Select Bus Service plan for Woodhaven and Cross Bay boulevards.

Select Bus Service still tops the list of concerns for Woodhaven residents, and one elected official thinks the neighborhood’s opposition is leading City Hall to “discriminate” against the community.

Though the Woodhaven Residents’ Block Association (WRBA) meeting last Saturday at the Emanuel Church of Christ was more lightly attended than most of the group’s other meetings, the residents who were present did not hold back their vocal opposition to the proposal.

Assemblymen Mike Miller, who is opposed to the plan, expressed frustration toward Mayor Bill de Blasio, whom he suggested was not open to hearing Woodhaven’s opposition to the SBS proposal, which would redesign Woodhaven Boulevard to include dedicate bus lanes and reduce the number of traffic lanes to three in each direction.

“I can get a better response from this table than the mayor,” Miller said, knocking on the wooden folding table where WRBA’s executive committee sat. He suggested than the de Blasio administration was targeting Woodhaven residents purposely due to their opposition.

“They made changes to the [SBS] plan,” Miller explained. “But they changed the whole plan except for Woodhaven. I felt they discriminated against us because we fought it so hard.”

Some of the main sticking points that the WRBA had against the plan were the elimination of left turns at Jamaica Avenue — which the city Department of Transportation removed from the plan — bus stops on the medians between the main road and the service roads and the reduction of the number of traffic lanes to three in each direction.

Vance Barbour, a member of the WRBA board of directors, said he was most concerned about the median bus stops.

“The bus went right up onto the curb, crushing the barriers we’re told would protect people waiting for the bus here,” he said. “If that happened here, there would be a lot of victims.”

Alexander Blenkinsopp, WRBA’s communications director, noted that Community Board 9 would “likely” have a presentation on the project at its Sept. 13 meeting. He added that, according to several reports he’s heard, the off-board fare collection system, where riders get a ticket before getting on the bus to speed up boarding, has been malfunctioning on other SBS lines.

“And this is one of the more less-objectionable parts of the plan,” he noted.

Danny Ruscillo August 22, 2016 / 02:25PM
Assemblyman Mike Miller & WRBA know what their talking about when it comes to the issues of SBS that's for sure. City Hall does not care!
Pedro Valdez Rivera Jr. August 27, 2016 / 14:34PM
... on the service road as well as maintaining traffic on the main road.
Pedro Valdez Rivera Jr. August 27, 2016 / 14:32PM
I agree Danny. And besides, there will be a further, major compromise and less conflict if the bus lanes will be on the service roads, where parking will be maintained.
