Cantonese restaurant King Yum in Fresh Meadows is closing for good

Order up soon or you’re out of luck.

Family-owned King Yum restaurant in Fresh Meadows will close for good sometime in the next few weeks after over 60 years of service.

Located at 181-01 Union Tpke., the neighborhood favorite proudly served up Chinese cuisine in a Polynesian-Tiki themed environment. Crowd favorites included the Bar-B-Q spare ribs, Pork Lo Mein, and the King Yum Five-O, which featured lobster, crab meat, shrimp and chicken sauteed with mushrooms and water chestnuts. The spot also served a full list of unique exotic specialty drinks, including the “Aloha Delight”” and the “Zombie.”

Originally, management told QNS the restaurant would close as early as Monday, Aug. 29, but that date has been pushed back several weeks due to unspecified circumstances.

In 2013, the eatery was featured on the Cooking Channel show “Restaurant Redemption,” a series which aimed to help struggling businesses renovate and improve. In 2014, the restaurant was forced to close for a short time after the NYC Health Department inspected and discovered a series of health code violations.

The following week, King Yum owner Robin Ng was cleared to reopen the eatery after the Health Department returned and deemed it suitably sterile.

“Most people are very upset about it. And they’re shocked also,” said an emotional Ng about the closing.

“We’re old style Cantonese-style cooking,” continued Ng. “We’re probably the last one around.”

Ng stated that he is unsure what type of establishment will be taking over the space, but that it will not be a restaurant.