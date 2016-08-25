Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Three suspects wanted for stealing valuables from three Ridgewood pharmacies since June

Photos courtesy NYPD
Cops are looking for these three men wanted for robbing three different pharmacies across Ridgewood.

Police officers are scouring the streets of Ridgewood in search of three suspects wanted for pilfering three pharmacies throughout the neighborhood on four separate occasions dating back to June.

According to police, the trio first struck the Rite Aid Pharmacy located at 583 Grandview Ave. on June 23, at 8 p.m., where they removed miscellaneous items and Sony headphones from the store.

 

On the same day, at 8:40 p.m., the suspects removed assorted over the counter medication at Walgreens Pharmacy, located at 57-11 Myrtle Ave., cops said.

Officers reported that at 7:05 p.m. on July 17, the crooks entered the Rite Aid Pharmacy located at 60-36 Myrtle Ave. where they proceeded to remove assorted over the counter medications, Craig speakers, Gillette razors, and Enfamil baby formula from a restricted area within the store.

Finally, at 6 p.m. on Aug. 16, the unknown individuals removed various medicinal products from the same Rite Aid Pharmacy located at 60-36 Myrtle Ave.

The 104th Precinct responded to each incident.

Cops were able to obtain surveillance footage of the three suspects from camera footage from the most recent caper.

The first suspect has been described as a black male, 18- to 22-years-old, and last seen wearing a white colored t-shirt, and gray pants; the second suspect was described as a black male, 18- to 22-years-old, and was last seen wearing a black colored t-shirt, and beige shorts.

The final suspect was also described as a black male, 18- to 22-years-old, and last seen wearing a gray colored t-shirt, and black pants.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

