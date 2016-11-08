Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone

MTA to increase L train service ahead of 2017 M train construction in Middle Village

File photos/QNS
File photos/QNS
The MTA plans to increase service on the L train while the M train is out of service in 2017.

With the massive M train shutdown in Brooklyn and parts of Queens looming next year, the MTA is already preparing to help commuters figure out a way around while the line is closed.

In preparation for the 2017 closure of the M train, which will eliminate service between Middle Village and Bushwick, the MTA has announced that it will add weekday and weekend service on the L line during the summer of 2017 to continue to move people between Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan.

 

According to the MTA, the L line will see 11 round trips added during weekdays, 12 round trips during Saturday mornings and afternoons, and a total of 27 more round trips on Sundays from morning to evening as part of a package of service changes planned for June 2017.

When the partial closure of the M train goes into effect, the MTA expects more riders to use the L train, so additional weekday service will be added.

“Our subway system turned 112 this year, and it never gets a break. In order to keep up with demand, we must work now to shore up our infrastructure so trains can keep running for another hundred years,” said Ronnie Hakim, NYC Transit President.

The MTA plans to demolish and replace the bridge over the freight rail tracks between the M train’s Fresh Pond Road and Metropolitan Avenue stations. Once that project is complete, the MTA will demolish and rebuild the 103-year-old Myrtle Viaduct.

The rehabilitation of both of these structures is paramount to the scheduled 2019 repairs to the L train’s Canarsie tube, which took on 7 million gallons of salt water during Superstorm Sandy in 2012. During the closure, which will last for a year and a half, riders are expected to use not only the M, but the J and Z lines, more and more.

In order to accommodate the closure of the M line, temporary long-term service changes on the J/Z/M lines will be implemented in July 2017:

  • On weekdays, M trains will operate between the Forest Hills-71st Avenue E/F/M/R station and the Broadway Junction A/C/J/Z/L station, while some trains will operate between Forest Hills-71st Avenue and the 2nd Avenue F/M station during afternoon peak hours.
  • Alternate bus service will also be provided to M stations that are closed during the reconstruction projects.
  • J/Z trains will make all stops between Broadway Junction and Marcy Avenue.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Profile picture
FlipoutNYC February 20, 2017 / 03:20PM
And lube the tracks to reduce noise.
Reply
Profile picture
FlipoutNYC February 20, 2017 / 03:52PM
If MTA is working in the M train rai, then they need to fix the super loud rail tracks especially when the train makes a turn at Myrtle Wyckoff Ave station. It can make people go deaf.
Reply
Profile picture
Pedro Valdez Rivera Jr. November 10, 2016 / 04:15PM
Thanks to rapid gentrification in the Northside of Williamsburg and now in Bushwick, more and more newer residents are coming to these neighborhoods, especially along the L train. It does make sense when the MTA could add more trains per week because these newer residents are flexible to go across NYC, anytime, anywhere, and not just to go to the 9 to 5 job anymore. It's a "double-edged" sword and a "Catch-22:" more service to relieve overcrowding, but more and more people are living along the L train in the future.
Reply
Related Stories
This Queens limited bus line between Elmhurst & Rockaways is about to get a little longer
This Queens limited bus line between Elmhurst & Rockaways is about to get a little longer
Bayside residents fuming over idling LIRR construction trucks near a local work site
Bayside residents fuming over idling LIRR construction trucks near a local work site
Popular Stories
Photo via Shutterstock
UPDATE: Hit-and-run crash on the Grand Central Parkway ruled a homicide
Photo provided by Angelo Ng & Anthony Ng Architects Studio
Three new 19-story retail and residential towers slated to go up in downtown Flushing
Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons/ICE
ICE raids in East Elmhurst and across the city cause alarm and confusion


Skip to toolbar
Web Analytics