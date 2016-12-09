PHOTOS: Italian restaurant Allora opens up at Bay Terrace shopping center in Bayside

A highly anticipated Italian eatery occupying a former rib joint in Bayside is officially open for business.

Allora Italian Kitchen & Bar, which took over the former Tony Roma’s space within the Bay Terrace shopping center, officially opened on the night of Dec. 8.

A family-style restaurant presenting traditional Italian food with a twist, Allora serves fresh, homemade pasta, pizza, red sauce favorites and specialty dishes crafted by head chef Steve Koutsoumbaris, who has been in the industry for over 20 years. The eatery also features an extensive wine and specialty cocktail list.

The roomy space can seat up to 273 diners and features a full bar, party room and an outdoor patio space, which will be utilized in the warmer months.

Lunch, brunch, delivery and takeout options are coming soon. Current hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 4 to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to midnight and Sunday from 4 to 10 p.m.

The restaurant is located at 210-35 26th Ave. on the upper level of the Bay Terrace shopping center.

View photos of Allora below.

