Police officer adopts dog after rescuing her from an abandoned building in Jamaica

This neglected dog was having a ruff go of it until a police officer with a big heart rescued her.

On Friday, Sept. 30, officers from the 113th Precinct, including Police Officer Joshua Sailor, rescued an emaciated 8-month-old pit bull from an abandoned building located near Farmers Boulevard in Jamaica.

The dog was chained behind a door without any food or water and with little room to move.

“She had this huge chain around her neck that was holding her to the door,” said Sailor. “Physically you could see everything from her spine to her hip bones, her ribs.”

When the officers freed her, the pit bull ran past the treats and straight to Officer Sailor.

“When we rescued Mila, she just gave me that look, like thank you. Thank you for getting me out of here,” said Sailor. “It was the saddest thing. It broke my heart.”

According to the NYPD, in that moment Officer Sailor knew that he had to adopt her. He adopted the dog from the ASPCA and named her Mila.

“I was like all right, this is my dog,” said Sailor on choosing to adopt Mila. “She 100 percent needed me, but I 100 percent needed her, too.”

Watch Officer Sailor recount the experience of rescuing and adopting Mila in the video below:

Video courtesy of the NYPD