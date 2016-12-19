Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
This Bayside-based lawmaker says that he’s challenging Mayor Bill de Blasio in 2017

Photo by Walter Karling
Photo by Walter Karling
State Senator Tony Avella announces a run for mayor on Dec. 18.

State Senator Tony Avella again has his sights set on Gracie Mansion.

The Democratic lawmaker representing Bayside, Flushing, Whitestone, Douglaston and Little Neck announced on Sunday he is throwing his hat into the 2017 mayoral election, challenging incumbent Mayor Bill de Blasio in the primary. Avella previously ran for mayor in 2009 but lost the primary to then-City Comptroller Bill Thompson.

Avella formally announced his entry into next year’s race with a press conference on Dec. 18 in front of the Holiday Inn Express in Maspeth — a site where homeless men are being housed under the mayor’s current homeless housing plan; in August, the state senator led one in a series of protests against the plan.

“I believe we have reached a crossroad in the direction our city should be taking,” Avella said. “Under Mayor de Blasio we have more homeless than ever — our taxes continue to rise and it is more expensive to live here than ever before, all of this, while our quality of life fades away.”

The state senator cited political corruption, city cost of living and the current state of homelessness as top concerns.

“It is time to stop dumping homeless families and individuals in hotels and motels throughout the city without support services and the prospect of stable long-term housing and without community notification or involvement,” Avella said.

Avella also demanded an end to what he described as a “financial assault” on the middle class and called for a 2 percent property tax cap and “real affordable housing.” He also criticized de Blasio’s traffic control policies, including the “narrow-minded anti-motorist” bike lanes and pedestrian plazas recently installed, which he said “do little to increase pedestrian safety.”

“It is time to stop the failed top-down planning approach in this city and allow every neighborhood, every resident to have a voice — a real say in what happens in their community,” Avella said.

This past November, Avella won re-election to the 11th state Senate district — a seat he has held since 2010. Prior to that, he served in the City Council.

