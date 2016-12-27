Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
City’s working with Jamaica & Rockaway residents to improve their health

Photo via Flickr/NYCUrbanScape
Photo of housing rooftops in Jamaica, Queens.

A city agency is working with community partners in Jamaica and the Rockaways to help its residents “take care” of themselves.

The city Department of Health (DOH) has launched its new Take Care New York 2020 (TCNY 2020) initiative: a “blueprint for giving everyone the chance to live a healthier life,” according its website.

Taking into account both traditional and social health factors along with aggregated community input, the DOH released the program’s first annual report published this month. Identifying eight underserved neighborhoods citywide, the DOH selected one local stakeholder — known as a “planning partner” — from each area willing to collaborate for change. Planning is currently in the early stages.

In Jamaica, “unmet medical need” is top priority, and the planning partner is Public Health Solutions — a nonprofit, public health institute founded in 1957 which works to improve health through research, policy, capacity building, and direct service.

Far Rockaway identified an “unmet mental health need” as the top priority, and the planning partner is the Rockaway Waterfront Alliance — a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering residents and revitalizing the area.

Each planning partner was awarded a grant by the DOH earlier this year to use towards the health improvement process. Each group will “decide how they are going to address the priority, identify potential resources and develop a local action plan.”

The community-based organizations will work to achieve TCNY 2020’s four main goals: to “promote healthy childhoods, create healthier neighborhoods, support healthy living and increase access to quality care.”

The report also featured a list of the top five health priorities expressed by residents in each of the five boroughs. In Queens, air quality is the top priority, followed by high blood pressure, obesity, physical activity and unmet mental health need, in that order.

The community can join in on the #TCNY2020 conversation on Facebook or Twitter.

Comments:

joe December 28, 2016 / 04:55AM
Really, the City is working with Jamaica residents (and the Rockaways) to improve their health, while in the meantime, the poisonous waste transfer facility, Royal Waste, is smack in the downtown Jamaica area, surrounded by hundreds of homes/apartments and across from a public park (Detective Keith Williams Park). NEWSFLASH, remove this poisonous facility away from the downtown area and put it in an industrial area far from homes and people, I mean that would be a BIG way to improve health, considering that Jamaica has the highest rate of asthma in the city (and who knows the cancer rate) caused by such facilities and the diesel fueled waste trucks carrying their poison 24/7. I mean if this fucking city really cared, this would be top priority, but of course they don’t. In the meantime, since you know the city is not going to do crap about this (mainly because it is in a color of community and and a lower economic area), follow these few steps folks: NO FAST FOOD, it is poison. Fruits & Vegetables and NO, potatoe chips don’t count. Exercise. Jamaica Ave has four gyms just between 170th Street and Parsons Blvd. Stop SMOKING CIGARETTES. If you are going to smoke go 420 natural. Stop eating processed food, again, it is POISON. If you don’t, you can use the coupon which is in the article above for St. Michael’s cemetery, which ironically was in placed in this article. How appropriate and how “ironic”. https://cleanupjamaicaqueens.wordpress.com/
