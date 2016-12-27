Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone

Homeless man arrested for shoving woman down the stairs at a Forest Hills subway station

Photo via Wikimedia Commons
Photo via Wikimedia Commons
A train arriving at the 71st-Continental Avenues station in Forest Hills.

A homeless man faces assault charges after allegedly shoving a woman down a flight of stairs at the 71st-Continental Avenues subway station in Forest Hills on Christmas Eve, police said.

Patt Mahony, 40, was picked up by police shortly after the attack, which took place at 8:50 a.m. on Dec. 24.

Law enforcement sources said Mahony pushed the 54-year-old female victim down the stairs leading from the mezzanine to one of the platforms. The motive for the attack is not known and under investigation.

Officers from the 112th Precinct and the NYPD Transit Bureau responded to the scene along with EMS units. Police said the woman was taken to Elmhurst Hospital with lacerations to her mouth and lip as well as a fractured right elbow; the New York Post reported that she also suffered a fractured spine.

Mahony faces a misdemeanor assault charge, authorities said. The investigation is ongoing.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Dennis Guerrerio December 27, 2016 / 06:50PM
If experience has taught me one thing, it is to pay attention, keep your eyes and ears open. Too many people today seem very aloof, whether they're waiting for the train or on the train itself.
Reply
Profile picture
MaryAnn December 28, 2016 / 08:10AM
Mahony faces a misdemeanor assault charge. Misdemeanor?? Push someone down the stairs and it is a misdemeanor? That's Wrong.
Related Stories
Queens Midtown Tunnel toll will go cash-free in January
Queens Midtown Tunnel toll will go cash-free in January
Some Queens commuters say MTA fare hike would add to burden of low-income residents
Some Queens commuters say MTA fare hike would add to burden of low-income residents
Popular Stories
Photo via Google Maps/Inset courtesy of NYPD
UPDATE: Prolific Queens bank robber strikes another Chase bank in Glendale
Photo via NYPD
Prolific Queens cellphone store robbers strike a Rego Park shop at gunpoint on Christmas Day
Photos by Suzanne Monteverdi/QNS
EXCLUSIVE: Chef from this restaurant in Bayside competes on 'Chopped' television competition


Skip to toolbar