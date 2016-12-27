Homeless man arrested for shoving woman down the stairs at a Forest Hills subway station

A homeless man faces assault charges after allegedly shoving a woman down a flight of stairs at the 71st-Continental Avenues subway station in Forest Hills on Christmas Eve, police said.

Patt Mahony, 40, was picked up by police shortly after the attack, which took place at 8:50 a.m. on Dec. 24.

Law enforcement sources said Mahony pushed the 54-year-old female victim down the stairs leading from the mezzanine to one of the platforms. The motive for the attack is not known and under investigation.

Officers from the 112th Precinct and the NYPD Transit Bureau responded to the scene along with EMS units. Police said the woman was taken to Elmhurst Hospital with lacerations to her mouth and lip as well as a fractured right elbow; the New York Post reported that she also suffered a fractured spine.

Mahony faces a misdemeanor assault charge, authorities said. The investigation is ongoing.