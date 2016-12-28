UPDATE: Maspeth bank robber linked to series of Chase bank heists in Queens

He’s done it again.

The man who robbed a Chase bank in Maspeth on Tuesday afternoon is the same culprit wanted for robbing five other Chase locations across Queens since September, police sources said.

According to police, the suspect robbed the Chase bank located at 54-12 48th St., near the Long Island Expressway, at about 2:59 p.m. on Dec. 27.

Law enforcement sources said the suspect — described as a 30-year-old black male standing 6 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds and wearing a white sweater with dark horizontal stripes, black jeans and black sneakers while toting a black backpack on his shoulder — handed over a demand note to the teller.

Police said the suspect received $5,000 in cash, then fled in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 108th Precinct responded to the scene; there were no injuries. A search of the surrounding area was conducted, but no arrests were made.

Detectives, however, were able to recover an image of the suspect from one of the bank’s security cameras.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS, visit their website or send a text message to 274637 (CRIMES), then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are kept confidential.