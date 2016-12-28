Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone

UPDATE: Maspeth bank robber linked to series of Chase bank heists in Queens

Photo via Google Maps/Inset courtesy of NYPD
Photo via Google Maps/Inset courtesy of NYPD
A man responsible for five Chase bank robberies across Queens dating back to September hit yet another branch, this one in Maspeth, on Dec. 27.

He’s done it again.

The man who robbed a Chase bank in Maspeth on Tuesday afternoon is the same culprit wanted for robbing five other Chase locations across Queens since September, police sources said.

 

According to police, the suspect robbed the Chase bank located at 54-12 48th St., near the Long Island Expressway, at about 2:59 p.m. on Dec. 27.

Law enforcement sources said the suspect — described as a 30-year-old black male standing 6 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds and wearing a white sweater with dark horizontal stripes, black jeans and black sneakers while toting a black backpack on his shoulder — handed over a demand note to the teller.

Police said the suspect received $5,000 in cash, then fled in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 108th Precinct responded to the scene; there were no injuries. A search of the surrounding area was conducted, but no arrests were made.

Detectives, however, were able to recover an image of the suspect from one of the bank’s security cameras.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS, visit their website or send a text message to 274637 (CRIMES), then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Profile picture
rudy December 31, 2016 / 02:06AM
so stupid don't they realize the banks have cameras?
Reply
Related Stories
UPDATE: Prolific Queens bank robber strikes another Chase bank in Glendale
UPDATE: Prolific Queens bank robber strikes another Chase bank in Glendale
Bandit in a bubble coat hit two banks for cash in Flushing & Jamaica Estates: cops
Bandit in a bubble coat hit two banks for cash in Flushing & Jamaica Estates: cops
Popular Stories
Photo via NYPD
Prolific Queens cellphone store robbers strike a Rego Park shop at gunpoint on Christmas Day
Photos provided by Assemblyman Braunstein's office
Thousands of gifts delivered to veterans and children in a toy drive led by a Bayside-based lawmaker
Photos courtesy of Jack and Corinne Wlody
Fitness couple from Howard Beach donates gloves to the needy on a freezing cold day


Skip to toolbar