Top stories of 2016: Alleged Trump-inspired harassment, free school supplies for teachers and more

A disturbing, almost ceaseless number of celebrity deaths, a crazy presidential election and the Chicago Cubs winning the World Series might be the three things most people will remember about 2016 — but Queens had a memorable year of its own.
Our website, specifically, reached new heights, thanks in a large part to your readership and support. QNS.com, featuring content from The Queens Courier, The Courier Sun, the Ridgewood Times, the Times Newsweekly and BORO Magazine, achieved 5 million page views on Nov. 30; as of Dec. 28, that number is fast approaching 5.4 million.
Here is a roundup of the top 10 most-viewed stories on QNS.com, which collectively garnered more than 300,000 page views.
- In the most-viewed story of the year, students at a Fresh Meadows high school were condemned by their principal for alleged Trump-inspired harassment on a city bus the day after the election. Word began to spread about the incident, which transpired on an MTA bus on Nov. 9, on social media when a student from another school alleged that students from St. Francis Preparatory school directed a series of hurtful insults at her. Patrick McLaughlin, principal of St. Francis Preparatory High School (SFP), offered an update in a Facebook post on the following Friday, stating the school had been investigating the incident and the student who made the charge “does not want to discuss the matter any further.”
- In August, teachers throughout the borough were excited to learn they could go back-to-school shopping for supplies for free at Materials for the Arts in Long Island City. The organizers hosted a Back-to-School Shopping Spree from Aug. 22 to Sept. 29, but teachers can visit the warehouse — located at 33-00 Northern Blvd. — to pick up supplies all year round.
- A 22-year-old man was pronounced dead on Wednesday, June 29, after losing control of his car and crashing on the Cross Island Parkway in Whitestone. The unconscious and unresponsive 22-year-old, identified as Ros Djonbalaj, was pronounced dead on the scene. According to authorities, the driver was speeding in a 2010 Mercedes Benz E63 AMG in the southbound lanes of the Cross Island Parkway. A 20-year-old male passenger suffered minor injuries and was transferred to Flushing Hospital in stable condition.
- Bars from Ridgewood, Long Island City and the Rockaways were featured on a list of the top 10 picks for outdoor bars in Queens that are worth raising a glass to.
- Infamous Jamaica Hills bar New Traditions (also known as “Trads”), which served underage college kids, was shut down by authorities in June.
- Seventeen employees at massage parlors at 10 different locations in Whitestone and Flushing were arrested in March as part of the NYPD’s ongoing crackdown on illegal activity in spas across the borough.
- Approximately 23 members of Flushing’s 109th Precinct were investigated for alleged ties to a bribery racket involving local karaoke clubs, it was reported in March.
- In September, a yearlong anti-drug operation at the Astoria Houses resulted in 12 arrests of individuals who sold drugs and weapons to undercover officers 98 times.
- Google announced in June that it would begin teaching free coding classes at Queens Library locations to kids interested in coding.
- Four young men were arrested in March in a scheme to sell an enormous stash of cocaine, marijuana and prescription pills kept in a Richmond Hill home.