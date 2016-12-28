Top stories of 2016: Alleged Trump-inspired harassment, free school supplies for teachers and more

A disturbing, almost ceaseless number of celebrity deaths, a crazy presidential election and the Chicago Cubs winning the World Series might be the three things most people will remember about 2016 — but Queens had a memorable year of its own.

Our website, specifically, reached new heights, thanks in a large part to your readership and support. QNS.com, featuring content from The Queens Courier, The Courier Sun, the Ridgewood Times, the Times Newsweekly and BORO Magazine, achieved 5 million page views on Nov. 30; as of Dec. 28, that number is fast approaching 5.4 million.

Here is a roundup of the top 10 most-viewed stories on QNS.com, which collectively garnered more than 300,000 page views.