Cop from Ridgewood’s precinct donates 22 inches of hair for cancer patient wigs

One officer from the 104th Precinct made an impressive donation to the American Cancer Society by letting down her long locks of hair.

Police Officer Sandra Campos lopped off 22 inches of her hair at the Peter Cardella Senior Center in Ridgewood on Thursday night to make wigs for women and children who have been diagnosed with cancer.

The Ridgewood-based command and the 104th Precinct Community Council are heavily involved with Relay for Life of Middle Village, and Campos wanted to do her part to help. Through her “Cut for the Cure” campaign, she has already raised $800.

“God gave me this gift for my whole life and I want to share this with people who need it more than I do,” Campos said of her hair. “I want to be able to pretty much give [cancer patients] a smile and let them know they’re not in this alone. I know besides them being diagnosed with this terrible disease, on top of that they have to deal with the loss of their hair and stuff like that, so I just want to do a little bit that I can to help them.”

Campos originally wanted to cut her hair during the summer, but decided to hold off once she learned of the precinct’s involvement with Relay for Life. The Relay for Life organization is partnered with Pantene, which makes wigs for women and children going through a cancer diagnosis, free of charge.

“I commend her for what she is doing. I think it’s 22 inches of hair, maybe a little more. We’ll see, her hair grows very quick,” Deputy Inspector Mark Wachter, commanding officer of the 104th Precinct said. “To donate your hair, and this amount of hair is tremendous — 22 inches of hair — and just to think what children’s lives will be changed by this donation. I’ve got to thank Sandra for doing this.”

Although Campos was donating her hair to help others, she would also be benefiting, she admitted.

Caring for all that hair took a lot of work, Campos said. She would always have to wear her hair in a bun while at work, which would give her headaches after a short time. Even though she was nervous to cut off most of her long, dark hair, she was excited to start the New Year with a different style.

“New year, new hair,” is her motto going into 2017.

Campos was grateful for the support the community showed her, as members of the Juniper Park Civic Association (JPCA), the 104th Precinct Community Council, Father Mike Lopez of All Saints United American Catholic Church, her fellow officers from the precinct, and her family and friends showed up for the event.

If you would like to donate to Campos’ cause, visit her Relay for Life page.