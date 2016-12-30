Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone

Investigation continues into death of woman in the bathtub at her Bellerose home

Photo via Google Maps
Photo via Google Maps
Nikka Mitchell was found dead in a bathtub inside this 249th Street home in Bellerose on Dec. 28.

No foul play is suspected regarding the death of a 45-year-old woman found unconscious in her bathtub inside her Bellerose home on Wednesday night, according to police.

Authorities said that Nikka Mitchell, 45, was discovered by her husband inside the bathtub of their home on 249th Street near 89th Avenue just before 7:11 p.m. on Dec. 28.

Officers from the 105th Precinct and EMS units responded to the location after receiving a 911 call; Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Her body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death; the results of the autopsy were not yet available, according to police. Law enforcement sources noted that there were no obvious signs of trauma on Mitchell’s body when she was discovered.

The investigation is ongoing.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Profile picture
rudy December 31, 2016 / 01:50AM
what a shame so young
Reply
Popular Stories
Photo via NYPD
Prolific Queens cellphone store robbers strike a Rego Park shop at gunpoint on Christmas Day
Photos provided by Assemblyman Braunstein's office
Thousands of gifts delivered to veterans and children in a toy drive led by a Bayside-based lawmaker
Photos courtesy of Jack and Corinne Wlody
Fitness couple from Howard Beach donates gloves to the needy on a freezing cold day


Skip to toolbar