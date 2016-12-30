Investigation continues into death of woman in the bathtub at her Bellerose home

No foul play is suspected regarding the death of a 45-year-old woman found unconscious in her bathtub inside her Bellerose home on Wednesday night, according to police.

Authorities said that Nikka Mitchell, 45, was discovered by her husband inside the bathtub of their home on 249th Street near 89th Avenue just before 7:11 p.m. on Dec. 28.

Officers from the 105th Precinct and EMS units responded to the location after receiving a 911 call; Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Her body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death; the results of the autopsy were not yet available, according to police. Law enforcement sources noted that there were no obvious signs of trauma on Mitchell’s body when she was discovered.

The investigation is ongoing.