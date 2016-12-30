Party City in Bayside to close for good in less than two weeks

The party’s over for Bayside‘s Party City location.

The retailer of party supplies located at 213-02 Northern Blvd. is moving out after 20 years of business. The store will close for good on Sunday, Jan. 8.

Owner Rich Tinari, who runs the business with his family, said a doubling in monthly rent and parking competition with food vendors who set up at the location were difficulties that led to the decision to move out.

Previously from Bayside and a current resident of Douglaston, Tinari said the store closing is “bittersweet.”

“Thank you to the community for 20 years of business,” Tinari said. “We were given the opportunity to stay … But with the food business continuing to use our lot, it just wasn’t worth the headache. I’d like to thank the many, many people who have shopped Party City in Bayside.”

He also added that the storefront has been rented out by the landlord to a “medical business.”

Tinari said he and his family have been looking for a new location with parking in Bayside to move into. The Party City in College Point at 30-10 Whitestone Expy. — which he also owns — will continue to do business as usual.

“It’s a mega-store — more than two times the size of the Bayside location,” Tinari said.

The College Point location can be reached at 718-321-3414.