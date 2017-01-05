UPDATE: Cops still searching for burglars who hit the same Bayside home twice in less than a week

BY ROBERT POZARYCKI AND SUZANNE MONTEVERDI

Updated Jan. 5, 1 p.m.

Detectives are still searching for two men who stole valuables while breaking into the same Bayside home twice last month, and have identified and released additional information about one of the suspects.

The NYPD says Julian Zorilla, 49, is wanted for questioning in connection with the first burglary and as a person of interest for the second break-in along with a second, unidentified male.

A wanted flyer distributed at the 111th Precinct Community Council meeting on Jan. 4 describes Zorilla as a male, white or Hispanic, 49 years old, 5 foot 6 inches, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Zorilla’s last known address was in East Elmhurst at 23-17 99th St., according to police.

The flyer also states the suspect frequents areas within the confines of the 111th, 112th and 115th precincts, which cover the areas of Bayside, Forest Hills and Jackson Heights.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Vincent Gannon of the 111th Precinct at 718-279-5282 or Detective Borough Queens North at 718-520-9200.

The first burglary in question took place between 1 and 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 6 at a private residence in the area of 26th Avenue and 210th Street.

According to police, the suspect forced his way inside the home through a rear door and stole a Louis Vuitton wallet and purse valued at $4,200, along with three Swarovski bracelets with an undetermined value; a Tory Birch purse worth $250; approximately $1,240 in cash; and a credit card.

The 49-year-old female homeowner, who was not inside the residence at the time of the burglary, reported the theft to the 111th Precinct at 5 p.m. on Nov. 6 after discovering the damage to the rear door and that items from her home were missing.

Five days later, police said, another burglar came calling to the same home at 10:14 a.m. on Nov. 11. Security cameras at the home caught an image of Zorilla approaching the front door and ringing the bell. Authorities said the video camera has a feature that sent a text alert to the female resident, who then called 911.

Law enforcement sources said that Zorilla and the unidentified second suspect made their way inside the home through an unlocked side window, but exited through a side door empty-handed before police arrived at the scene.