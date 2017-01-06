PBS will screen ‘In Jackson Heights,’ documentary about the neighborhood, on Friday

Jackson Heights will be thrown into the spotlight on Friday when a documentary showcasing the neighborhood airs on PBS on Friday.

‘In Jackson Heights,’ by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Frederick Wiseman will air on Jan. 6 at 9 p.m. The film highlights the neighborhood’s diversity. With more than 160 languages spoken, the area is one of the most diverse in the world.

Wiseman explores the businesses, community centers and people that call Jackson Heights home. He also highlights the neighborhood’s advocacy in terms of LGBT rights and the struggle for immigrants to retain their culture while incorporating American traditions.

Gentrification is also discussed, as the neighborhood is becoming increasingly more enticing for people being priced out of other New York City neighborhoods.

Prominent local leaders such as Councilman Daniel Dromm are featured, and the film also showcases the neighborhood’s plethora of shops and diverse businesses, such as Tibetan restaurants, a cab-driver school, fabric stores, butcher shops and more.

The documentary is 3 hours long, and a Facebook live stream at 10 a.m. on Jan. 6 will feature Wiseman and Dromm, who will talk about the film.

Visit the PBS website for more information.