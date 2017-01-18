Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Queens-based women’s group to march in Manhattan the day after Trump’s inauguration

Photo by Anthony Giudice/QNS
Photo by Anthony Giudice/QNS

Women and men from across New York are encouraged to join the Center for the Women of New York to march on New York City the day after Donald Trump becomes the nation’s 45th president in the name of protecting equal rights.

Founded by Ann Jawin in 1987, the Center for the Women of New York is a Queens-based organization that was created to bring together the efforts of business, professional and community women and create a one-stop walk-in resource center for women. This weekend, the non-profit is organizing a march on New York City to protect the rights that have already been won and push ahead for full equality in society.

Everybody is welcome to join in on this march. Marchers will meet at Dag Hammarskjold Plaza (located at East 48th Street and First Avenue) on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 11 a.m.

Those who attend the march can meet for a pre-rally at 11 a.m. at the Dag Hammarskjold Plaza before they leave for the march at 11:50 a.m. as a group.  Public officials from Queens will be attending the march, however their names could not be disclosed at this time.

To join the Center for the Women of New York on this historic event, email centerwny@yahoo.com or call 718-793-0672.  The Center is officially registered with the March and you will be informed of our rallying point and get posters for the event.

Steven Katz January 18, 2017 / 05:03PM
Where were all these women when Bill Clinton was engaged in his major womanizing efforts aided and abetted by his enabler of a wife (Hillary)? Why did they not speak out about her and protest him? Another double standard effort by the crybaby losers.,
