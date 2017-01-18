Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone

Southwest Queens’ newest Assembly member to be sworn in Sunday in Howard Beach

Photo via Twitter/Stacey23AD
Photo via Twitter/Stacey23AD
Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato will be sworn in on Sunday in Howard Beach.

Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato has been officially on the job since New Year’s Day, but the new south Queens lawmaker will hold a ceremonial inauguration this Sunday, Jan. 22, at P.S. 232 in Howard Beach.

Pheffer Amato is taking over the 23rd District — which represents Ozone Park, Howard Beach, Broad Channel and much of the Rockaways — from former Assemblyman Phil Goldfeder, who announced last June that he would not seek re-election for the Assembly seat for personal reasons. Pheffer Amato handily defeated Republican challenger Alan Zwirn by a nearly 35 percent margin in the November election.

Audrey Pheffer, Pheffer Amato’s mother, held the exact same Assembly seat for nearly 24 years before moving on to be the Queens County Clerk in 2011.

“I am pleased to announce that I will hold an official swearing in ceremony, which is open for all of the community to attend,” Pheffer Amato said. “Senator Chuck E. Schumer as well as Congressman Joseph Crowley will be in attendance. It is my honor to have my mother, Queens County Clerk Audrey I. Pheffer, swear me into my Assembly seat.”

Photo courtesy of Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato's office

Photo courtesy of Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato’s office

As one of Pheffer Amato’s first actions as Assemblywoman, she is urging the New York City Department of Transportation (DOT) to conduct a thorough traffic safety study around P.S. 104, which services students in kindergarten through fifth grade in Bayswater.

The school saw enrollment increase by more than 200 students this year, and according to administrators at P.S. 104, nearly three quarters of students walk to and from school each day.

There are currently no distinct signs or calming devices in the immediate vicinity of the school that alert drivers to the fact that they are approaching a school area. There was an electronic sign informing drivers of their speed installed at this school year, but it was removed during the school’s winter break.

“I am greatly concerned about the welfare of our students,” said Katie Grady, principal of P.S. 104. “On a yearly basis one of our students gets hit by a car along with vehicular accidents constantly around the school. It’s unsafe and unacceptable.”

Pheffer Amato wrote a letter to DOT, requesting the agency conduct a safety review at the school, and implement any changes accordingly.

“I have heard the complaints of P.S. 104 regarding the real potential dangers for the many students who walk to and from school every day,” Pheffer Amato said. “The safety of our children must be a top priority for the city’s Department of Transportation.”

1.18.17_PhefferAmato_PS104

Photo courtesy Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato’s office

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Profile picture
Danny Ruscillo January 20, 2017 / 05:46PM
Just like the great Assemblywomen her mom was, I have no doubt at all that Stacey will continue on to work hard and help all of her constituents. We are all proud of her.
Reply
Related Stories
Rockaway Beach line reactivation feasibility study is included in the Assembly budget proposal
Rockaway Beach line reactivation feasibility study is included in the Assembly budget proposal
Coastal flood warning lifted in SE Queens, advisory in effect for evening high tide
Coastal flood warning lifted in SE Queens, advisory in effect for evening high tide
Popular Stories
Rendering courtesy of The Trust for Public Land
Half-mile of abandoned track in Glendale & Forest Hills may be first seeds of 'QueensWay' park
Photo via Shutterstock
These three Queens neighborhoods are among the most 'in-demand' in NYC's real estate market
Photo via Twitter/@NYPD109Pct
Driver in Flushing busted with a huge amount of illegal prescription drugs: police


Skip to toolbar