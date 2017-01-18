Southwest Queens’ newest Assembly member to be sworn in Sunday in Howard Beach

Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato has been officially on the job since New Year’s Day, but the new south Queens lawmaker will hold a ceremonial inauguration this Sunday, Jan. 22, at P.S. 232 in Howard Beach.

Pheffer Amato is taking over the 23rd District — which represents Ozone Park, Howard Beach, Broad Channel and much of the Rockaways — from former Assemblyman Phil Goldfeder, who announced last June that he would not seek re-election for the Assembly seat for personal reasons. Pheffer Amato handily defeated Republican challenger Alan Zwirn by a nearly 35 percent margin in the November election.

Audrey Pheffer, Pheffer Amato’s mother, held the exact same Assembly seat for nearly 24 years before moving on to be the Queens County Clerk in 2011.

“I am pleased to announce that I will hold an official swearing in ceremony, which is open for all of the community to attend,” Pheffer Amato said. “Senator Chuck E. Schumer as well as Congressman Joseph Crowley will be in attendance. It is my honor to have my mother, Queens County Clerk Audrey I. Pheffer, swear me into my Assembly seat.”

As one of Pheffer Amato’s first actions as Assemblywoman, she is urging the New York City Department of Transportation (DOT) to conduct a thorough traffic safety study around P.S. 104, which services students in kindergarten through fifth grade in Bayswater.

The school saw enrollment increase by more than 200 students this year, and according to administrators at P.S. 104, nearly three quarters of students walk to and from school each day.

There are currently no distinct signs or calming devices in the immediate vicinity of the school that alert drivers to the fact that they are approaching a school area. There was an electronic sign informing drivers of their speed installed at this school year, but it was removed during the school’s winter break.

“I am greatly concerned about the welfare of our students,” said Katie Grady, principal of P.S. 104. “On a yearly basis one of our students gets hit by a car along with vehicular accidents constantly around the school. It’s unsafe and unacceptable.”

Pheffer Amato wrote a letter to DOT, requesting the agency conduct a safety review at the school, and implement any changes accordingly.

“I have heard the complaints of P.S. 104 regarding the real potential dangers for the many students who walk to and from school every day,” Pheffer Amato said. “The safety of our children must be a top priority for the city’s Department of Transportation.”