Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone

Knife-wielding robber attacks woman on a Rego Park street, steals her valuables: cops

Photo via Google Maps/Inset courtesy of NYPD
Photo via Google Maps/Inset courtesy of NYPD

Police released video on Saturday of a man who allegedly robbed a woman at knifepoint and assaulted her on a Rego Park street last week.

According to authorities, the robbery took place at 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday night, Jan. 18, at the corner of 65th Avenue and 99th Street.

 

Law enforcement sources said the victim was walking through the area when she was approached by the suspect, who is described as a black male standing 5 foot 8 inches tall and wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt. Police said the perpetrator displayed a knife, then punched the woman in the face and grabbed her purse, which contained an iPhone and credit card.

The suspect then fled the location on foot eastbound on 65th Avenue toward 102nd Street.

Officers from the 112th Precinct responded to the incident; the victim suffered bruises to her face, but refused medical attention.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery or the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS, visit their website or send a text message to 274637 (CRIMES), then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Profile picture
ninah ruid January 30, 2017 / 02:32PM
I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You can't just say I think courts want proof or you end up spending a lot of time and money to fight it out! Finding out was hard, but I was relieved that I wasn't crazy and it's making my divorce go a lot smoother. He would never confess; therefore, I did the best thing for me...find out, no doubt, move on!!!contact hotcyberlord@gmail.com.. or text his phone +15402277725 he's a professional and will surely help you out,tell him from Ninah
Reply
Related Stories
Queens Village woman stabbed three times in alleged robbery attempt: cops
Queens Village woman stabbed three times in alleged robbery attempt: cops
Crooks pretend to have car trouble and rob a Good Samaritan in South Ozone Park: cops
Crooks pretend to have car trouble and rob a Good Samaritan in South Ozone Park: cops
Popular Stories
Rendering courtesy of AB Capstone
Construction to begin next month on 17-story, mixed-use development in Ridgewood
Photo via Twitter/@FDNY
Flushing commercial building goes up in flames in a 4-alarm inferno: FDNY
Renderings courtesy of Winefsky Communications
Lane Towers transforms an old building in Forest Hills to a top-of-the-line co-op


Skip to toolbar