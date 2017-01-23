Knife-wielding robber attacks woman on a Rego Park street, steals her valuables: cops

Police released video on Saturday of a man who allegedly robbed a woman at knifepoint and assaulted her on a Rego Park street last week.

According to authorities, the robbery took place at 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday night, Jan. 18, at the corner of 65th Avenue and 99th Street.

Law enforcement sources said the victim was walking through the area when she was approached by the suspect, who is described as a black male standing 5 foot 8 inches tall and wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt. Police said the perpetrator displayed a knife, then punched the woman in the face and grabbed her purse, which contained an iPhone and credit card.

The suspect then fled the location on foot eastbound on 65th Avenue toward 102nd Street.

Officers from the 112th Precinct responded to the incident; the victim suffered bruises to her face, but refused medical attention.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery or the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS, visit their website or send a text message to 274637 (CRIMES), then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are kept confidential.