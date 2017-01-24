Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Show some love to those in need with two Valentine’s Day drives in Glendale & Woodhaven

QNS File Photo
A pair of elected officials are sponsoring Valentine's drives.

Two of Glendale’s elected officials are spreading the love this Valentine’s Day with a pair of donation drives, one a food drive for Sacred Heart Church and one for veterans.

State Senator Joseph Addabbo is sponsoring the Valentine’s Day Food Drive for the Sacred Heart Church Food Pantry in Glendale to collect donations for those in need and who are assisted by the church’s food bank.

The food pantry is accepting food and toiletries including rice, cereal, soup (canned or dried), peanut butter, jelly, pasta, pasta sauce, canned tuna fish, beans (canned or dried), oatmeal, deodorant, tooth brushes and toothpaste, feminine products, baby powder, toilet paper and paper towels.

“I’m grateful that the recent holiday food drive was a huge success, but it’s important to remember that the need for food does not disappear after the holiday season,” Addabbo said. “There is always someone who can benefit from a simple act of kindness, such as donating a can of food. The items collected in this food drive will go a long way toward helping families and children who might not otherwise have dinner on the table. I urge all of us to pay it forward and help out whenever possible, and thank those who continue to support this food drive and others.”

Donations for the drive will be accepted from Wednesday, Jan. 25, to Sunday, Feb. 12, at Sacred Heart Church, located at 83-17 78th Ave. Addabbo has also opened his Middle Village office located at 66-85 73rd Pl. as a drop-off location for those who wish to donate.

Assemblyman Mike Miller, meanwhile, is sponsoring a Valentines for Veterans Drive. His office — located at 83-91 Woodhaven Blvd. — will be collecting toiletries, cards, candy and new clothing items for veterans. Donations will be collected until Wednesday, Feb. 8.

If you have any questions about the drives, contact their respective representatives. Senator Addabbo’s Middle Village office can be reached at 718-497-1630, and Miller’s office can be reached at 718-805-0950.

