Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone

Flushing commercial building goes up in flames in a 4-alarm inferno: FDNY

Photo via Twitter/@FDNY
Photo via Twitter/@FDNY

Firefighters are on scene responding to a four-alarm fire which broke out within a commercial building in Flushing this afternoon, authorities said.

According to the FDNY Twitter, firefighters continue to fight the blaze at 135-42 Roosevelt Ave., near the intersection of Main Street and Roosevelt Avenue.

 

According to a social media post by the Flushing Business Improvement District, a section of Roosevelt Avenue was shut down to allow firefighters to address the situation.

Two firefighters were treated for non-life-threatening injuries while battling the blaze, sources said.

According to an FDNY spokesperson, the fire is still under investigation at this time.

The NYC Transit Twitter account reports that smoke and water conditions at the site are causing delays to 7 train service during the afternoon rush hour. Visit the MTA’s website for the latest details.

 

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Profile picture
FlipoutNYC January 25, 2017 / 05:00PM
One dalla noodles are on fire
Reply
Related Stories
Fake firefighter tried to use forged credentials to park his vehicle at JFK Airport
Fake firefighter tried to use forged credentials to park his vehicle at JFK Airport
Ambulance fatally strikes an elderly man walking on the Cross Island Parkway: cops
Ambulance fatally strikes an elderly man walking on the Cross Island Parkway: cops
Popular Stories
Photos by Anthony Giudice/QNS
See some of the awesome 'trash treasures' that this Ridgewood man has been collecting
Kite-flying performance is part of ongoing art show at Socrates Sculpture Park in LIC
Photo courtesy of Oro
Dine at these Queens eateries during NYC Restaurant Week, which starts today


Skip to toolbar