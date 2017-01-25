Flushing commercial building goes up in flames in a 4-alarm inferno: FDNY

Firefighters are on scene responding to a four-alarm fire which broke out within a commercial building in Flushing this afternoon, authorities said.

According to the FDNY Twitter, firefighters continue to fight the blaze at 135-42 Roosevelt Ave., near the intersection of Main Street and Roosevelt Avenue.

According to a social media post by the Flushing Business Improvement District, a section of Roosevelt Avenue was shut down to allow firefighters to address the situation.

Two firefighters were treated for non-life-threatening injuries while battling the blaze, sources said.

According to an FDNY spokesperson, the fire is still under investigation at this time.

#FDNY members remain on scene of a 4-alarm fire, 135-42 Roosevelt Ave QNS pic.twitter.com/u5PlZ4BJiS — FDNY (@FDNY) January 25, 2017

The NYC Transit Twitter account reports that smoke and water conditions at the site are causing delays to 7 train service during the afternoon rush hour. Visit the MTA’s website for the latest details.