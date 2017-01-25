Take a look at this gorgeous mansion now for sale in Bayside for nearly $2.5 million

You don’t need to go over the top if you want a gorgeous home.

This colonial in Bayside is spacious, beautiful and perfect for anyone looking to settle down with their family. Once you step inside and look around, its modern touches will have you starting to plan your move almost immediately.

Features of this home include:

Brand new brick construction

Four bedrooms and six bathrooms (four full, two half)

Hardwood floors throughout

Radiant heating floors on the first floor and in the basement

Central air conditioning and gas fuel

A full finished basement and eat-in kitchen

This house is on the market for $2,488,000. Check out the gallery below to see why.