Katz highlights explosive growth across Queens in her State of the Borough address

Photo by Angela Matua/QNS
Photo by Angela Matua/QNS
Queens Borough President Melinda Katz gave her State of the Borough Speech at York College on Jan. 27.

Anyone who keeps up with the news in the “World’s Borough” knows that Queens has become a hot spot for tourism and is a popular destination for people and families looking for a more affordable option.

Queens Borough President Melinda Katz spoke about the borough’s recent popularity and more in her State of the Borough address on Jan. 27 at York College in Jamaica.

During her speech she listed a number of changes in Queens including the transformation of the skyline along the East River, the improvements to the New York State Pavilion, Arthur Ashe Stadium and the investments in Jamaica through the Jamaica Now Action Plan and LaGuardia and JFK Airports.

“We have been through some extraordinary changes,” she said.

She also highlighted the 5 percent increase in jobs since 2013, 34 planned hotels in the borough and $60 billion in economic activity from both airports. LaGuardia Airport is currently going through a $4 billion construction project, the first complete rebuild of any airport nationwide in more than 20 years.

In addition to LaGuardia Airport, JFK Airport will receive a $10 billion overhaul.

“It’s a new day for infrastructure in Queens, and we’re all on our way to creating best-in-class entry portals befitting of the international capital in the world,” Katz said.

Since the theme of the speech was “The Borough of Growth, The Borough of Families,” Katz also touted a number of programs implemented to aid families in Queens.

She highlighted the state of public schools. Two high schools – Townsend Harris High School and Queens High School for the Sciences – are ranked among the Top 10 in New York state. Katz also pointed out challenges – Queens still has the highest overcrowding rate, as elementary schools are at 119 percent capacity and high schools are at 111 percent capacity.

“So naturally, to stay competitive and meet growing demand, we’ve been pretty busy building up our schools,” she said.

Since 2013, 11 new schools were created and six existing schools have been expanded. A 461 percent increase in pre-K seats has resulted in 20,000 seats for toddlers and 43 classroom trailers have been removed.

Transportation options have also grown in the last few years, with Citywide Ferry Service being expanded through Long Island City, Astoria and the Rockaways. A new LIRR station will run through Elmhurst and the Main Street LIRR stop in Flushing has been renovated.

But she called on the Department of Transportation to come up with a borough-wide plan to make it easier for residents to travel on bicycle, train, bus and ferry.

“Queens is a transit desert,” she said. “Our subways reach only a third of the borough. The subways and buses we do have are overflowing due to ever increasing ridership. While I commend the governor and the mayor for putting forth ambitious transportation agendas, those individual projects shouldn’t be done in a vacuum.”

She requested a “comprehensive plan with a macro view, a citywide, coordinated transportation agenda for tomorrow that also addresses the unique challenges of each borough.”

Housing has also been a challenge in the borough, with rising rents and a growing population. Katz addressed the large homeless population in the city and the city’s reliance on hotels to house homeless families.

“The impact of this in Queens has been substantial,” she said. “In addition, we should also require a special permit to place hotels, which we don’t currently have. This would mean a mandate public review through ULURP, help guarantee community input and allow government to better monitor all hotel growth, citywide.”

Lastly, she called for leaders to “be unafraid to think bigger, bolder and more comprehensively” in terms of expanding Flushing Meadows Corona Park and Willets Point.

“We need to review positioning ourselves for success by thinking creatively about further options that address our changing borough’s needs – like a new school, an eco-recreation center, more parking to accommodate simultaneous events, because all those big events that we have now are wreaking havoc on the soccer fields and grass in Flushing Meadows for parking,” she said.

Public Advocate Letitia James and Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz were in the audience, along with former Queens Borough President Claire Shulman, for whom Katz served as director of community boards. Almost all of the 14 Queens City Council representatives and various commissioners from city agencies were in attendance as well.

Stan February 05, 2017 / 02:48AM
Comment to Queens Borough President Melinda Katz 2/5/2017 On Queens Boro Hall website. One topic in the State of the Borough address that is always overlooked and always missing is the terrible flow of traffic on our highways and streets. The highway infrastructure in Queens is so far behind and no one sympathizes with the people, truck drivers, commuters who depend on our highways to move about and conduct business, get the kids to school, visit friends and relatives, do their everyday chores, get to doctors and hospitals, get to airports on time with less stress and less lost time. This infrastructure blight is so appalling that it is tragic. When the Long Island Expressway was completed around 1959 , the headlines in the newspapers read something to the effects: The longest parking lot is open or The new Long Island Expressway is the biggest parking lot in the world. As more cars are in service today the flow of traffic is still poor. Our politicians are unable to plan for the future. Highways are the lifeblood of any successful society and New York could be more successful and less stressful if traffic could flow at a decent rate especially during rush hours. The criteria for all forms of transportation should be based on the flow of people during peak times and then we can say we have a good transportation system. Our politicans have failed our citizens. The working people should receive relief and respect so they can get around with less lost time and less stress. Don't any of our politicians pay attention to basics? I think not! Common sense does not rule in politics. Our politicians should be more pro active and less timid on this issue. Someone needs to step up to the plate. Melinda, we are counting on you. Stan Norwalk
Pedro Valdez Rivera Jr. February 04, 2017 / 11:58AM
Of course that the need for better mass transit service is a hot button issue here in Queens, especially when more and more tourists are going to NYC via LGA and JFK. In addition, there will be SBS on the Q52 & Q53 bus routes this fall, Citywide Ferry Service this summer, CBTC on the 7 train this fall, the results of the Rockaway beach branch evaluation study this spring, the results of the study for the BQX this fall, as well as the results of the western queens light rail by this fall. Not only that, it is during the mayoral election season.
