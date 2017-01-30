Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Detectives probing death of Woodhaven man found in home with body trauma

Photos by Mari Estrella/ RHS NEWS, inset via Facebook/Efrain Vargas
Workers remove body of 24-year-old Efrain Vargas from his home at 89-28 91 street in Woodhaven where he was found dead with trauma to the body.

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found dead in his home in Woodhaven yesterday afternoon.

On Sunday, Jan. 29 at around 3:30 p.m., police from the 102nd Precinct responded to a 911 call of an unconscious male at 89-29 91st Street. Inside police found 24-year-old Efrain Vargas laying unconscious with trauma to his body.

 

EMS responded to the scene, where they pronounced Vargas dead upon arrival.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation is still ongoing.

FlipoutNYC January 30, 2017 / 05:03PM
Drugs dealing has to do with it
