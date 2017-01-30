Detectives probing death of Woodhaven man found in home with body trauma

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found dead in his home in Woodhaven yesterday afternoon.

On Sunday, Jan. 29 at around 3:30 p.m., police from the 102nd Precinct responded to a 911 call of an unconscious male at 89-29 91st Street. Inside police found 24-year-old Efrain Vargas laying unconscious with trauma to his body.

EMS responded to the scene, where they pronounced Vargas dead upon arrival.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation is still ongoing.