Former Western Beef in Long Island City will be converted into two Hilton hotels

The Western Beef supermarket on Steinway Street in Long Island City will become the home of two new Hilton Hotels.

Located at 36-20 Steinway St., the five-story project will be led by JMH Development and Mettle Property Group. The developers will build a dual-branded hotel that will include Homewood Suites by Hilton, Hilton’s upscale all-suite, extended-stay hotel brand, and a Hampton Inn by Hilton, a global mid-priced hotel.

A total of 289 hotel rooms will be designed by Gene Kaufman Architects. The Hampton Inn will feature 189 rooms and Homewood Suites will feature 102 rooms. Amenities will include a private roof deck, a lobby and lobby bar, a fitness center, meeting rooms and more.

On the ground floor, 18,000 square feet of retail space will be built. The project is slated to open in 2018.

“As we expand our portfolio and continue to grow our hospitality arm, we look to work with leading brands that share the same vision and are committed to delivering quality and enduring properties,” said Jason Halpern, principle of JMH Development. “We strategically selected Hilton as they are one of the best in the world. We look forward to creating a hotel experience that will provide guests with an exceptional experience at an attainable price point.”

The hotels will be located near UA Kaufman Astoria Cinemas and the Museum of the Moving Image.