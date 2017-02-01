UPDATE: Death of Woodhaven man found in home with body trauma ruled a homicide

The death of a man who was found in his Woodhaven home with body trauma over the weekend has been classified as a homicide, according to police.

On Sunday, Jan. 29 at around 3:30 p.m., police from the 102nd Precinct responded to a 911 call of an unconscious male at 89-29 91st St. Inside police found 24-year-old Efrain Vargas laying unconscious with trauma to his body, as well as stab and burn wounds.

EMS responded to the scene, where they pronounced Vargas dead upon arrival.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.