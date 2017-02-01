Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
UPDATE: Death of Woodhaven man found in home with body trauma ruled a homicide

Photos by Mari Estrella/ RHS NEWS, inset via Facebook/Efrain Vargas
Workers remove body of 24-year-old Efrain Vargas from his home at 89-28 91 street in Woodhaven where he was found dead with trauma to the body.

The death of a man who was found in his Woodhaven home with body trauma over the weekend has been classified as a homicide, according to police.

On Sunday, Jan. 29 at around 3:30 p.m., police from the 102nd Precinct responded to a 911 call of an unconscious male at 89-29 91st St. Inside police found 24-year-old Efrain Vargas laying unconscious with trauma to his body, as well as stab and burn wounds.

 

EMS responded to the scene, where they pronounced Vargas dead upon arrival.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

