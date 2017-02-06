Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Hit-and-run driver busted after running away from a deadly crash on the Grand Central Parkway

An alleged hit-and-run driver involved in a deadly crash on the Grand Central Parkway this past weekend tried to flee on foot, but couldn’t hide from the law, police said.

On Saturday, Feb. 4, at 4:20 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision on the eastbound Grand Central Parkway near 49th Avenue in Corona. Upon arrival, they found Hassan Jones, 28, unconscious and unresponsive and with severe body trauma.

 

EMS responded to the location and pronounced Jones dead at the scene.

An investigation conducted by the NYPD’s Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad found that Jones had been a passenger in a black Infiniti sedan that was involved in a minor car accident with a gray Nissan Murano while traveling eastbound on Grand Central Parkway. According to police, the drivers and Jones got out of their cars and Jones was assaulted, causing him to fall into the road. The drivers fled the scene following the assault.

While Jones was lying in the road, he was struck by a white Acura sedan. The sedan was operated by Starlyn-Antonio Colon-Burgos, 19, who abandoned his car at the scene and took off on foot.

Colon-Burgos was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, resulting in death. The other drivers involved in the crash have not been located.

The investigation is ongoing.

rudy February 08, 2017 / 05:58AM
do not know why someone would leave the scene of an accident unless they were wanted by the law for something else
