Robbery crew has mugged 19 people in Corona and Elmhurst since December: cops

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects involved in a string of robberies throughout Corona and Elmhurst.

According to police, 19 victims were robbed by two to three individuals between Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 and Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 within the confines of the 110th and 115th Precincts.

The victims were approached from behind, punched in the head and pushed to the ground. The suspects then took the individual’s property and fled in an unknown direction. None of the victims were seriously injured.

A full list of the incidents is as follows:

On Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 at 4:30 a.m., a 28-year-old male victim was robbed by two to three individuals at the intersection of Junction Boulevard and 40th Road. On Friday, Dec. 30, at 4:40 a.m., a 46-year-old male victim was robbed by two to three individuals at the intersection of 39th Avenue and 108th Street. On Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, at 6 a.m., a 29-year-old male victim was robbed by two to three individuals at the intersection of 39th Avenue and 108th Street. On Friday, Jan. 6, at 11:30 p.m., a 26-year-old male victim was robbed by two to three male individuals at the intersection of 42nd Avenue and 104th Street. On Monday, Jan. 9, at 3:30 a.m., a 39-year-old male victim was robbed by two to three individuals at the intersection of 38th Avenue and 111th Street. On Monday, Jan. 9, at 4 a.m., a 40-year-old male victim was robbed in front of 100-03 39th Ave. On Friday, Jan. 13, at 4:25 a.m., a 46-year-old male victim was robbed by two to three individuals in front of 104-76 43rd Ave. On Friday, Jan. 13, at 8:50 p.m., a 24-year-old male was robbed by two to three individuals at the intersection of 41st Avenue and National Street. On Saturday, Jan. 14, at 5:20 a.m., a 44-year-old male was robbed by two to three individuals at the intersection of 45th Avenue and 104th Street. On Friday, Jan. 20, at 2:25 a.m., a 22-year-old male victim was robbed by two to three individuals at the intersection of 37th Avenue and 112th Street. On Sunday, Jan. 22, at 2:30 a.m., a 29-year-old male victim was robbed by two to three individuals within the vicinity of 34th and 35th avenues. On Sunday, Jan. 22, at 5:15 a.m., a 28-year-old male victim was robbed by two to three males in front of 100-02 Roosevelt Ave. On Monday, Jan. 23, at 2:35 a.m., a 46-year-old male victim was robbed by two to three individuals at the intersection of 43rd Avenue and 108th Street. On Thursday, Jan. 26, at 2:30 a.m., a 29-year-old male victim was robbed by two to three individuals within the vicinity of 37th and 38th avenues. On Thursday, Jan. 26, at 4:20 a.m., a 38-year-old male victim was robbed by two to three male individuals within the vicinity of 37th and 38th avenues. On Thursday, Jan. 26, at 2:45 a.m., a 35-year-old male victim was robbed by two to three individuals in front of 37-42 102nd St. On Saturday, Jan. 28, at 3 a.m., a 29-year-old male victim was robbed by two to three individuals at the intersection of 102nd Street and 37th Avenue. On Sunday, Feb. 5, at 10:10 p.m., a 27-year-old male victim was robbed by two to three individuals at the intersection of Elmhurst Avenue and Ithaca Street On Monday, Feb. 6, at 1:45 a.m., a 51-year-old male victim was robbed by two to three individuals at the intersection of Cornish Avenue and Broadway.

The suspects are described as Hispanic males between the ages of 20- and 30-years-old. Police have released an image of one of the muggers, taken from a surveillance camera that was in the vicinity of one of the incidents.

Anyone with information in regards to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Website or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are kept confidential.