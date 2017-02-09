The city is searching for artists to beautify fences at Woodhaven SBS bus stations

Two city agencies are looking for artists to create unique fence panels at a dozen bus stations as part of the Woodhaven Select Bus Service (SBS) street improvement project.

The NYC Department of Transportation’s Art Program (DOT Art) is teaming up with the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs’ Percent for Art Program to commission up to two artists to beautify the Woodhaven SBS corridor, turning them from static pieces of infrastructure into works of art.

“Every New York City neighborhood has its own look and feel, something unique that attracts visitors and tells New Yorkers they’re home,” said Kendal Henry, director of the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs’ Percent for Art. “With the Woodhaven SBS art installations, we’re asking for artists and designers — especially those with connections to these Queens communities — to help us commission something that brings this essential piece of infrastructure to life. Public transit knits our neighborhoods together, and with this project we want people to see these artworks and know right away that they’re riding the Woodhaven SBS.”

The city is looking for design concepts that would reflect the culture of the surrounding community and neighborhoods; give each station along the SBS route its own recognizable identity, which will give riders visual cues of their location; improve the overall aesthetic of the standard SBS stations; and create a sense of safety for riders as the fences will separates pedestrians from the traffic.

“Incorporating art along this Select Bus Service corridor will breathe new life into the route,” said Emily Colasacco, Director DOT Art + Summer Streets. “We look forward to our collaboration with our city government partners to ensure commuters are transported in more ways than one during their travels.”

The competition will be held in two phases.

During phase one, artists and designers are asked to send no more than 10 photographs of samples of their past work and supplementary materials at https://nyculture.submittable.com/submit. In phase two, the city will select 10 finalists who will submit conceptual proposals to be reviewed. Up to two winners will be selected, and they will receive $200,000 to finalize their designs, fabricate the panels and oversee installation in partnership with city agencies.

Submissions must be completed by midnight on Feb. 17.

For a full list of rules and regulations, visit http://www.nyc.gov/html/dcla/downloads/pdf/SBS%20Woodhaven%20Open%20Call.pdf.