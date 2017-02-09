Pair of burglars strikes businesses in Fresh Meadows & Kew Gardens Hills: cops

They did their shopping after hours.

Two men are at large for committing six burglary attempts at businesses in Fresh Meadows and Kew Gardens Hills since the middle of January, police said.

Police released images and a video of the perpetrators involved in the pattern, which began early on the morning of Jan. 16 inside Barua Gift and Grocery located at 147-13 Union Tpke. in Kew Gardens Hills.

According to law enforcement sources, the burglars pried open a rear door at the shop between 3:22 and 9 a.m. that day and removed $9,000 in cash as well as lottery tickets, cigarettes and MTA MetroCards.

Then, between 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 24 and 7:30 a.m. the next morning, two suspects hit three stores on the same block of 69th Avenue near 164th Street in Flushing. Police said they forced open the rear door of each business and removed a combined $3,300 in cash from Lane Cleaners (164-10 69th Ave.), Gourmet Bukharian (164-08 69th Ave.) and Futigi (164-04 69th Ave.).

Police said the two suspects also visited the Gold Nail Salon and Spa located at 184-08 Horace Harding Expwy. between 7:45 p.m. on Jan. 24 and 10 a.m. the next morning. The crooks pried open a rear door, but removed no property from the location.

Finally, authorities said, the suspects made an unsuccessful attempt at breaking into the Fresh Meadows Halal Meat market located at 184-12 Horace Harding Expwy. at 2:19 a.m. on Feb. 7.

All of the incidents were reported to the 107th Precinct.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects’ whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS, visit their website or send a text message to 274637 (CRIMES), then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are kept confidential.