Commercial vehicles should only park on Queens streets for up to 90 minutes, lawmaker says

With the rise in commercial trucks illegally parking on local streets throughout Queens, one Council Member is looking to help local residents get their streets back.

At the Feb. 15 City Council meeting, Council Member I. Daneek Miller introduced a new piece of legislation called Introduction 1473, which would cut the time that commercial vehicles can park in residential communities in half.

Currently, commercial vehicles can park on residential streets for three hours. If the legislation is passed, that time will be cut down to 90 minutes. Police are making efforts to crack down on illegal commercial vehicle parking, but Miller recognizes how difficult this can be to complete.

“Allowing these vehicles to park for three hours weakens enforcement efforts, particularly when officers’ shifts change and cannot truly account for how long a commercial vehicle has occupied the same spot,” said Miller.

Miller cited airport traffic and the recent reconstruction projects throughout Queens to be a part of the problem.

“This hardship will only be augmented as truck traffic increases from our nearby airports, and from the ongoing construction of new residential projects,” said Miller. “The trucks also remain illegally parked and idling overnight, blocking fire hydrants and creating environmental hazards.”

Introduction 1473 is already gaining support from leadership in Community Boards 12 and 13.

“I completely support the legislation being introduced . . . restricting commercial vehicle parking to 90 minutes on New York City streets,” said Yvonne Reddick, Community Board 12 district manager. “Eighteen wheelers and other commercial vehicles have become a serious nuisance for residents of southeast Queens, parking overnight and during daytime hours on our local streets.”

“There are too many instances when trucks – both box and 18-wheelers – are parked overnight within the confines of Queens Community Board 13,” said Mark McMillan, Community Board 13 district manager. “Our streets are not built to accommodate truck parking, and it constitutes an infringement on the quiet enjoyment of the homes in our communities.”