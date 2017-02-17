UPDATE: Hit-and-run crash on the Grand Central Parkway ruled a homicide

An assault that turned into a deadly hit-and-run on the Grand Central Parkway has been ruled a homicide.

Police have arrested Yomar Moran, 20, on murder charges on Thursday, Feb. 16, in connection to the assault that took place before the victim’s death.

On Saturday, Feb. 4, at 4:20 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision on the eastbound Grand Central Parkway near 49th Avenue in Corona. Upon arrival, they found Hassan Jones, 28, unconscious and unresponsive and with severe body trauma.

EMS responded to the location and pronounced Jones dead at the scene.

An investigation conducted by the NYPD’s Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad found that Jones had been a passenger in a black Infiniti sedan that was involved in a minor car accident with a gray Nissan Murano while traveling eastbound on Grand Central Parkway.

According to police, the drivers and Jones got out of their cars and Jones was assaulted, causing him to fall into the road. The drivers fled the scene following the assault.

While Jones was lying in the road, he was struck by a white Acura sedan. The sedan was operated by Starlyn-Antonio Colon-Burgos, 19, who abandoned his car at the scene and took off on foot.

Colon-Burgos was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, resulting in death. Following an investigation, police arrested Yomar Moran, who has been charged with murder, manslaughter, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon.

The investigation is ongoing.