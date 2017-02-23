CBS drama “Bull” heads back to Middle Village and Ridgewood to film next week

The hit CBS drama “Bull” is returning to Middle Village and Ridgewood next week to film scenes for its current first season.

On Monday, Feb. 27, “Bull” will take over The Cage Baseball batting cages at 62-40 Metropolitan Ave., in Middle Village, and Broadway Stages at 1019 Irving Ave., in Ridgewood, where the crew will film various interior dialog scenes at both locations.

Although filming at the batting cages will take place from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., on Monday the crew will meet up the night prior — Sunday, Feb. 26 — at 10 p.m. at Metropolitan Avenue and 64th Street, where they will have 50 background actors and will tent out the windows. A lane for pedestrians will be kept clear at all times.

The filming will cause these parking restrictions:

The entire south side of Metropolitan Avenue between 64th Street and Rentar Plaza;

Half of the north side of Metropolitan Avenue between 64th and 65th streets;

A quarter of the southern portion of Metropolitan Avenue between Admiral Avenue and 62nd Street;

The full block, both eastern and western sides, of Admiral Avenue between Metropolitan Avenue and the bend; and

Half of the south side of Admiral Avenue between the bend in the road and 65th Street.

From 1:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Monday crews will be filming at Broadway Stages with these parking restrictions: