Here are 7 places where you can celebrate Mardi Gras in Queens

Get your beads ready, it’s almost Mardi Gras!

On Tuesday, Feb. 28, people across the world will be celebrating Mardi Gras (also known as Fat Tuesday or Shrove Tuesday) with a day of bingeing and partying. While some will be heading down to New Orleans to take part in the legendary Mardi Gras Parade down Bourbon Street, many Queens residents will be celebrating close to home.

Here are a few local where you can celebrate Mardi Gras in Cajun style:

1. Bourbon Street, 40-12 Bell Blvd., Bayside

Bourbon Street is like having a little slice of New Orleans right here in Queens, making it one of the perfect places to celebrate Mardi Gras! They’ll be having dinner and drink specials throughout the night, and as a special treat there will be live music from George Kilby Jr.’s Mardi Gras Revue! Make your reservation today for this awesome night!

2. Alobar Restaurant, 46-42 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City

Chef Reagan is serving up a Cajun feast for all who come celebrate Mardi Gras at Alobar. For only $20, you’ll get gumbo, Abita Beer and a King Cake, not to mention there will be $1 oysters throughout the night. Throw in some live jazz and it will truly be a night to remember.

3. The Astor Room, 35-11 35th Ave., Astoria

Nothing says New Orleans and Mardi Gras like jazz music. If you’re not looking to go wild on Mardi Gras, head to the Astor Room. There will be jazz playing all night while you celebrate the night with a bite to eat and a classic cocktail.

4. Austin’s Ale House, 82-70 Austin St., Kew Gardens

Not sure when you’re going to be able to celebrate Mardi Gras? Austin’s Ale House has got you covered. All day (and night) long Austin’s will be serving up food and drink specials, so you won’t have to miss out on the fun!

5. Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden, 29-19 24th Ave., Astoria

The Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden is rolling out a special New Orleans-style menu for Mardi Gras. Choose from Chicken & Andouille Sausage Gumbo, Blackened Fish, Shrimp Étouffée or Jambalaya and wash it down with $14 pitchers of Abita Purple Haze! As if that wasn’t enough, there will be live music from the Burr Johnson Band.

6. Ridgewood Ale House, 57-38 Myrtle Avenue, Ridgewood

Tuesday nights at Ridgewood Ale House are Karaoke Tuesdays, what could be more fun than that? Swing by around 9 and sing your favorite hits while enjoying their delicious food!

7. Mardi Gras Booze Cruise, Empire Cruises, 2430 FDR Drive

For those who are 21 and over, the Mardi Gras Booze Cruise is a great way to celebrate Fat Tuesday. Once you’re on the boat, enjoy the Top Shelf Open Bar while dancing the night away to the DJ on board.