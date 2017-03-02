Duo sought for robbing three teens of clothing and wallet on a Flushing street

Police are asking the public’s assistance in identifying two men who robbed three teenagers in Flushing.

At 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, two individuals approached three teenagers (two aged 16-years-old, one aged 17-years-old) in front of 33-46 Linden Place. The suspects then demanded property from the victims.

The suspects took the first 16-year-old’s belt, the second 16-year-old’s backpack and the 17-year-old’s wallet. Following the incident, the perpetrators fled northbound on Linden Place.

The first suspect is described as a black male between the ages of 18- and 20-years-old, standing six feet, one inch tall and weighing 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, a light blue sweater, grey sweatpants and black and white sneakers.

The second suspect is described as a black male between the ages of 18- and 20-years-old, standing five feet, five inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and dark colored sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are kept confidential.