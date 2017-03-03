UPDATE: 7 train service is running again in Queens following gas leak investigation

The MTA has restored 7 train service in Queens after suspending it Friday morning as the Fire Department investigated a gas leak in Jackson Heights.

The leak was reported at about 11 a.m. in the area of 72nd Street and Broadway, below where the elevated line runs. Service was restored at about 1 p.m. after Fire Department officials deemed the area safe.

As a precaution, all 7 train service had been suspended between 42nd Street-Times Square and Mets-Willets Point. Commuters were advised to use the E, F, M or R trains and allow for additional travel time. The Long Island Rail Road cross-honored fares as well.

Check the MTA’s website for the latest information.