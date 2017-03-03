Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
UPDATE: 7 train service is running again in Queens following gas leak investigation

Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons/The_Legendary_Ranger

The MTA has restored 7 train service in Queens after suspending it Friday morning as the Fire Department investigated a gas leak in Jackson Heights.

The leak was reported at about 11 a.m. in the area of 72nd Street and Broadway, below where the elevated line runs. Service was restored at about 1 p.m. after Fire Department officials deemed the area safe.

As a precaution, all 7 train service had been suspended between 42nd Street-Times Square and Mets-Willets Point. Commuters were advised to use the E, F, M or R trains and allow for additional travel time. The Long Island Rail Road cross-honored fares as well.

Check the MTA’s website for the latest information.

Pedro Valdez Rivera Jr. March 03, 2017 / 07:16PM
A crappy inconvenience for all 7 train riders because of our own crappy infrastructure that needs to be fixed.
